Whoopi Goldberg Cursed Out Jeanine Pirro Backstage After Their On-Screen Fight

Fireworks jumped off Thursday on The View when guest Jeanine Pirro of Fox News told Whoopi Goldberg that she suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Judge Pirro was on the show promoting her new book Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy when she made her Trump Derangement Syndrome comment and pointed at Whoopi.

“Listen, I don’t have Trump Derangement! Let me tell you what I have,” Goldberg fired back. “I’m tired of people starting a conversation with Mexicans are liars and rapists. Listen, I’m 62 years old, there have been a lot of people in office that I didn’t agree with. But I have never, ever seen anything like this. I’ve never seen anybody whip up such hate, I’ve never seen anybody be so dismissive.”

Pirro just smirked as Whoopi’s transitioned back to Pirro’s book and asked her to clarify one of its subjects – the conspiracy theory of a liberal “deep state.”

“How long has the deep state been there and who’s running it?” Whoopi asked.

Pirro, instead, chose to defend Trump against Whoopi’s previous statements – and a shouting match ensued until Whoopi dismissed Pirro with, “Say goodbye! Bye!”

Things got even more heated between Goldberg and Pirro after the show, when they ran into each other backstage. According to Page Six, they got into a screaming match that ended with Whoopi cursing her out and ordering her to leave.

Backstage when the two crossed paths, a source told us, “Jeanine tried telling her she’s fought for victims her whole life.” That’s when “Whoopi got in her face and said that they’ve known each other a long time, but still, ‘F–k you, get the f–k out of this building.’ Jeanine looked stunned.”

Another source told us, “Jeanine could have walked by her. There was one more segment to do. She could have walked by her easily, she put her finger in her face and said, ‘I’ve done more for abused women than you will ever do’ and that’s when Whoopi said, ‘You and I have never had a problem,’ before everything else was said.”

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s radio program Thursday, Pirro confirmed that the verbal altercation with Goldberg continued backstage, with Goldberg urging Pirro to leave the building. “She was screaming at me and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off,” Pirro told her Fox News colleague.

Sources tell Page Six that Pirro was already salty before her on-air segment began, because anti-Trump CNN contributor Ana Navarro was filling in for Joy Behar.

Things got heated after Pirro discovered CNN contributor Ana Navarro, who has been outspoken about her dislike for President Trump’s policies, would be among the panelists on Thursday’s program, according to Page Six.

“When Jeanine arrived on set she was looking for a fight and refusing to be on with Ana, demanding [Ana] not be in the segment,” an insider said. “[Pirro] was yelling at [‘The View’] executive producer and her staff like, ‘You need to handle this.’”

Another source told us that Pirro “was upset that Ana was there because she wasn’t told until the last minute. Ana is 24-7 anti-Trump. Jeanine wasn’t yelling, but you could tell they felt like the segment was being hijacked by shoving in an anti-Fox, anti-Trump person.”

