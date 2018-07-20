Jazzy Report: Find Out Which City In The US Is The Most Stressed

Detroit is the most stressed city in the US in both work and personal life. They also rank number one for poverty rate unemployment rate and lack of sleep. Other cities on that list were Newark, Cleveland and Birmingham.
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
1 of 10
2. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
2 of 10
3. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
3 of 10
4. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
4 of 10
5. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
5 of 10
6. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
6 of 10
7. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
7 of 10
8. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
8 of 10
9. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
9 of 10
10. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
10 of 10