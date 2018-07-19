Will Smith Launches Socially-Conscious Venture Capital Fund; Takes Vacay Selfie With Entire Family

Will Smith and Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda have joined forces to launch a venture capital fund that will focus on social issues of concern to its two founders, reports Page Six.

Called The Dreamers Fund and based in Los Angeles, the fund intends to raise $100 million for investments in start-up ventures, according to a statement released Monday (July 17) by Honda’s management firm KSK Group.

In the statement, Honda said that he hopes “to change the lives of people in the US, Japan and the world for the better through the Dreamers Fund.”

Speaking to the press after the World Cup closing ceremony in Moscow, Smith expressed his admiration for Honda, who has retired from international soccer but came off the bench to score a goal in Japan’s World Cup match with Senegal. “We have a little bit of a relationship,” Smith said. “Keisuke is the truth.”

Financial services giant, Nomura Holdings serves as an anchor investor. The company said that the fund would better position it to help “cutting edge” companies.

The news comes as Smith and his family kicked off a vaction on Italy’s Amalfi Coast on Tuesday with a group selfie he shared on Instagram Tuesday. “Just finished shooting @GeminiManMovie for 5 Months… Knocked Out the #WorldCup… Family Vacation Begins TODAY!” the father of three wrote.

In the photo with the actor was wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their children: Jaden, 20, Willow, 17, and Trey, 25. Also joining the brood was Pinkett Smith’s publicist, Karynne Tencer, who shared on Instagram: “Loving the Amalfi Coast with the family.”

Smith wrapped the upcoming Ang Lee-directed film “Gemini Man” with castmates Clive Owen and MaryElizabeth Winstead in Colombia and Hungary, where he filmed his epic #InMyFeelingsChallenge video in Budapest.

