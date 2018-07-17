The Clayton police department issued an apology after 10 Washington University students were falsely accused of not paying their bill at an IHOP restaurant on July 7,2018.
All of the students were black and incoming freshmen. They were leaving the IHOP when they were stopped by police, school officials reports News 4. Clayton police officers then had the students walk back to the restaurant, even though they were shown some receipts that prove the students had paid for the food.
When they got back to the restaurant police learned that the students were not the suspects. An IHOP manager contacted police to report a customer that did not pay their bill, which is the correct procedure according to IHOP policy.
According to News 4,the CPD said it is open to ways in which it can perform better in similar situations.
They said,”our department has and will continue to study what could have been done better in this and in all incidents where we have complaints,” the Clayton PD said in its statement. “Even without any apparent policy or legal violations, we look for ways to improve and make our officers even more effective in positive interactions.”
3 thoughts on “10 Black Wash. U Students Accused Of Dining And Dashing”
Missing from this report is the fact that the people who skipped on their bill were BLACK. So the police had every right to question the group of black diners exiting the IHOP. Don’t like it, then call out black criminals for you are being judged by their actions, not racism
Don’t worry about this, you have bigger fish to fry…like trying to remove that Russian d*ck from your orange savior’s mouth.
Ouch!!! ….LOL!!!!!!