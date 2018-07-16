Missy Elliott Celebrates The 21st Anniversary Of Her Debut Album ‘Supa Dupa Fly’

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott released her debut album July 15, 1997 and took hip-hop and the music industry to a new level with her fly beats from Timbaland, smooth switches from serenades to rapping, and futuristic videos that shifted the culture.

Elliott is using her Instagram as a medium to pay homage to the album on its 21st anniversary while providing some fun facts for her followers. She started with posted a clip from “The Rain”, which is fitting considering the internet loves to recreate her looks from this video, along with the caption:

Misdemeanor then followed with the iconic “Sock It 2 Me” video followed by a revelation that it only took two weeks to complete the album.

