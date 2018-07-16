Missy Elliott Celebrates The 21st Anniversary Of Her Debut Album ‘Supa Dupa Fly’

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott released her debut album July 15, 1997 and took hip-hop and the music industry to a new level with her fly beats from Timbaland, smooth switches from serenades to rapping, and futuristic videos that shifted the culture.
Elliott is using her Instagram as a medium to pay homage to the album on its 21st anniversary while providing some fun facts for her followers. She started with posted a clip from “The Rain”, which is fitting considering the internet loves to recreate her looks from this video, along with the caption:
Misdemeanor then followed with the iconic “Sock It 2 Me” video followed by a revelation that it only took two weeks to complete the album.
Haaaaaappppy Birrrrrfday to my “Supa Dupa Fly” album 21 years ago it took @timbaland and I Two weeks to do this album🙌🏾 big up my sisters @lilkimthequeenbee who is right beside me fighting on this video & @sosobrat who demolished her rap on this song! We all were different type of artist but I’m thankful the both of them agreed to get in these crazy super hero outfits with me because Kim mos def wasn’t wearing nothing like that🤣😂 but they were cool bout it!🙌🏾❤️And timbo big up @hihatproductions & June/Hype/Billy B🔥🔥🔥21st Bday
