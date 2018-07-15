CLOSE
Columbus Bouncer Shot And Killed While Escorting Patrons To Their Car

Saturday  night a bouncer was shot and killed while escorting patrons to their car after closing time early Saturday morning at a pub on the west side of Columbus.

Robert Lamont Woods, was working at O’Tooles Irish Pub and Grill and escorted patrons to theircar when another car pulled up and opened fire, according to a according to police.

Woods was shot and taken to Doctor’s West Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen westbound on West Broad Street fleeing towards I-270. There were two men in the car according to police.

The suspects are being described as black men, possibly in their early-to-mid 20’s.

If you know the identities of these suspects or have any information on this crime, please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.

