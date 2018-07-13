Lavell Crawford: ‘Funnier Than A Mother Tour’

Lavell Crawford came to kick it with the crew! He’s in town for the Funnier Than A Mother Tour at the Verizon Theater. And he’s come to town with a whole new look! Since he’s lost some weight, Lavell has brand new jackets that look like “fine dining” like the wallpaper of a Chinese restaurant.
You can see Lavell Crawford, Huggy Lowdown, Guy Torry and Bill Bellamy this weekend in Dallas for the Funnier Than A Mother Tour.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Pusha T Launches Hip-Hop Voting App ‘Heir’
- Fans Have Mixed Reactions Over Tamar’s Reunion With Estranged Husband
- St. Louis Jury Returns $4.69 Billion Verdict in First Trial Linking Baby Powder, Asbestos and Ovarian Cancer
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery