Lavell Crawford: ‘Funnier Than A Mother Tour’

Originals
| 07.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Lavell Crawford came to kick it with the crew! He’s in town for the Funnier Than A Mother Tour at the Verizon Theater. And he’s come to town with a whole new look! Since he’s lost some weight, Lavell has brand new jackets that look like “fine dining” like the wallpaper of a Chinese restaurant.

You can see Lavell Crawford, Huggy Lowdown, Guy Torry and Bill Bellamy this weekend in Dallas for the  Funnier Than A Mother Tour. 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Bill Bellamy , Funnier Than A Mother Tour , Guy Torry , Huggy Lowdown , Lavell Crawford

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Lavell Crawford: ‘Funnier Than A Mother Tour’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close