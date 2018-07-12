NFL Player A.J. Francis Explodes After TSA Spilled His Mom’s Ashes

New York Giants defensive lineman A.J. Francis exploded on a Twitter Monday after claiming that the TSA went through his suitcase and left open the urn carrying his mother’s ashes.
Carrie Leanne Francis died on June 26 at 46 years old, according to a post on her son’s Instagram account. Francis posted a picture Monday of his clothes covered with what appeared to be ashes after his return from a week in Arkansas and California celebrating the life of his mother, per espn.com.
“Hey you pieces of (expletive) at @TSA next time you (expletive) feel the need to go thru my mother’s ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren’t spilled on all my clothes…the least you pieces of garbage can do is your (expletive) job,” Francis wrote.
Someone responded to Francis’ tweet and included the TSA customer service Twitter handle, @AskTSA.
“Our officers are trained to handle your carry-on and checked property with care,” the message stated. “Out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container be opened.”
Since it appeared that someone had opened the container of ashes Francis put in his checked baggage, TSA said it would investigate further and later offered an apology to Francis. See the tweets below.
Francis announced on Instagram June 26 that his mother had died.
“#RIP to my mother Carrie Francis… I pray that you found your peace I hope you and Pop are laughing it up, and I can’t wait to see you again!,” he wrote under pictures of himself with his mother.
Her funeral was July 1 and in an IG post that day, Francis wrote: “My mother may be gone but I can be a shining example to her legacy…I’m just trynna make my momma #PROUD I aint trynna let my momma down.”
