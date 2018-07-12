Black Moms Matter: Talking To Your Kids About Contraceptives

07.12.18
Sherri says maybe when they’re old enough to fill out a job application and drive to work. Kym says when he’s old enough to stop trying to use them as balloons. But there are some parents, like Sherri’s parents, that would rather not think about it. What is an appropriate age?

