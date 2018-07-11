Willie Moore’s Baby On The Way Is A….

Willie Moore Jr., his wife Patricia, and his family are about to be a party of six and today they revealed the gender of the new addition to their blended family.

You may remember when they told their youngest sons they were going to big brothers:

You may remember when Willie and his wife announced their pregnancy a few months ago:

And you may have seen their already adorable family:

Here’s the moment when the parents of three boys already found out the gender of their third child.

Congrats to Willie, his wife Patricia and the Moore family!

