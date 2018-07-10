‘The Family Hustle’ Is Not Coming Back Anytime Soon

It was just yesterday that it was reported that T.I. and Tiny‘s Family Hustle TV show had been revived. Well, not so fast. T.I. says, Nope, it ain’t so.
T.I. took to Instagram to address the issue.
“To whom it may concern… if it ain’t come from me or @majorgirl it ain’t real. Family Hustle On Ice until further notice. Thx,” he wrote.
No word on whether or not the show will ever return. T.I. and Tiny seemed to be part of the reality TV curse which breaks up more couples than divorce lawyers do.
The estranged couple’s current marital status is unclear, although no divorce has yet been announced. Tiny just finished up a tour with Xscape, though the quartet still has some dates scheduled throughout the summer. Tiny also has a perfume, Major Girl that just launched.
And that’s all folks!! The end of #TheGreatXscapeTour we had so much fun with Grand Prairie/Dallas Texas. The crowd was everything! Thank you for showing @officialxscape so much love!! Thanks to our girl @keyshiacole for rocking with us last night!! Nothing but hit after hit! 🙏🏽👑🖤🗝 #IGotABirthdayComingUp #ItsFinallyPlayTime ♋️💦
