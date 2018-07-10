Shaun King: Racist, bigoted, sexist Deputy DA Michael Selyem MUST be fired

San Bernardino County’s Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem

Hey My Friend,

Today I need you to take a few important action steps OK?

As you already know, prosecutors and district attorneys are the gatekeepers of America’s criminal justice system. No single person plays a larger role in the machine of mass incarceration.

That’s why when we see a bad actor in this system, we have to call them out.

Today — that man is Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem of San Bernardino, California. He basically runs the huge DA’s office there and prosecutes more people than anyone else in the county.

Let me tell you what he recently posted about Congresswoman Maxine Waters on social media. I apologize in advance for the vulgarity.

He said:

“Being a loud-mouthed cunt in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this bitch by now.”

Yeah. He said that. To be clear, he doesn’t even deny it. He has a long history of being deeply bigoted and offensive online. Those are his actual words.

And this man is expected to give equal and fair justice to all? To women? To communities of color? That’s impossible. Any man who not only thinks like that, but is bold enough to share it publicly, is a danger to us all.

He should’ve been fired immediately! PERIOD.

No man who thinks and speaks like this needs to be a prosecutor of justice in this country.

So here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to let the DA’s office know how we feel.

Call them now @: (909) 382–3800 & (909) 382–7755.

Ask to speak to a supervisor or HR or a manager. And let them know, in your own words, how you feel about this. Leave a voice mail message if you have to, but try to speak to an actual person. Be courteous, but be clear about how you feel.

Email current District Attorney Mike Ramos @ mramos@sbcda.organd let him know how you feel. Email the new incoming District Attorney Jason Anderson by filling out this form. His motto when he ran for office was “public safety, not politics.” Let’s hold him to that. Email Chief Deputy District Attorney Julie Peterson @ jpeterson@sbcda.organd let her know how you feel.

Let’s start there and give this a few days.

If any employee of a mainstream corporation said this, they’d already be fired. Public employees, particularly ones who hold life and death in their hands with the justice system, should be held to an even higher standard.

Let’s go!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: