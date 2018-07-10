Willie Moore Jr Show
Le’Andria Johnson Apologizes To Fans After Her Viral Live Rant

Le'Andria Johnson Praise

Source: Bro. J.R. / WPRS

Over the weekend, Sunday Best season 2 winner, Le’Andria Johnson took to Facebook live with a live rant about Christianity, the policies of the church and even her disdain for gospel great Marvin Winans.

Today she went to social media again with an apology to those who she may have offended by what she said and how she said it.

”I offended many people with my previous video post. That is undeniable, and I accept full responsibility for what I communicated out of frustration. After serious personal reflection, I recognized that through my being offended, I have caused offense. The fire that consumed so much emotion, time and energy, has illuminated a light that can no longer be hid; one of personal transparency and self reflection. Even a burned bridge illuminates light… ”

With Love LeAndria Johnson

 

Is this enough of an apology or did her previous comments reveal that she might need some help?

 

Le'Andria Johnson Apologizes To Fans After Her Viral Live Rant

Le’Andria Johnson Apologizes To Fans After Her Viral Live Rant was originally published on praisedc.com

Close