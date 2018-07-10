Buffalo Bills Player LeSean McCoy Accused Of Viciously Beating Girlfriend

Popular fashion designer Ms Decordon has been hospitalized after her partner, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, allegedly attacked her, leaving her face bruised and bloody in a post that is making its way around social media.

According to Decordon’s friend, McCoy has a history of abuse against not only Decordon but his dog and son, who she claims he would savagely beat over the slightest infraction.

“We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog ‘Henny’ into kidney failure, “she wrote in a detailed post on Instagram. “Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from viciously beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed.” The post has over 4,000 comments and growing.

Ms Decordon last posted an image, seen (on the left) below, 18 hours ago. Fast-forward to this morning when the incident reportedly occurred and she is severely beaten.

Thousands of her followers have flocked to her comments section offering their prayers. The ominous caption could be seen as a warning. “Don’t be a follower looking into another woman’s “social media” life & want it so bad that you’ll do whatever it takes to be in that woman’s shoes…. cause u don’t know what that woman has been through to forcefully put on a smile for the gram!” she wrote.

McCoy casually denied accusations on Instagram, but that hasn’t stopped IG users from calling him a “woman beater” in his comments section.

The Bills are reportedly looking into the accusations, a CNN reporter tweeted.

The Buffalo Bills are aware of the LeSean McCoy allegations, told it is being looked into per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 10, 2018

The NFL implemented a domestic violence policy, in 2014, after public outcry following leaked surveillance footage that showed Ray Rice knocking out his wife and dragging her out the elevator. The policy enforces harsher punishment for players who commit domestic violence. Under the conduct police, players will face a six-game ban for the first offense. Players who commit a second offense will be banned for life.

“My disciplinary decision led the public to question our sincerity, our commitment, and whether we understood the toll that domestic violence inflicts on so many families,” Goodell wrote, via USA Today Sports. “I take responsibility both for the decision and for ensuring that our actions in the future properly reflect our values. I didn’t get it right. Simply put, we have to do better. And we will.”

The NFL has yet to respond to this latest domestic violence attack from one of their players. But there’s no doubt McCoy’s career is over.

