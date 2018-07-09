CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Jamie Foxx Cleared in Sexual Assault Allegations

Leave a comment

Last month, Jamie Foxx was accused of slapping a woman in the face with his penis. The alleged assault took place in Las Vegas 16 years ago. Foxx adamantly denied the accusations and even threatened to counter sue his accuser. Now, TMZ  reports that the case has been closed and Foxx will not be charged.

The Las Vegas Police Department informed TMZ  that Nevada’s statute of limitations only lasts for three years.  As far as the actor being sued in a civil case, the statute of limitations has been surpassed for that as well. It looks like Foxx is in the clear.

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

24 photos Launch gallery

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

Continue reading Jamie Foxx Cleared in Sexual Assault Allegations

Jamie Foxx Through The Years

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Jamie Foxx , Las Vegas , sexual assault , TMZ

One thought on “Jamie Foxx Cleared in Sexual Assault Allegations

  1. tedgravely on said:

    Ridiculous allegation. People do stuff knowing that something this stupid will always be attached to his name. Allegation unproven and resolved quickly, but the stain associated with this nonsense will linger like stinking fish.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close