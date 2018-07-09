Last month, Jamie Foxx was accused of slapping a woman in the face with his penis. The alleged assault took place in Las Vegas 16 years ago. Foxx adamantly denied the accusations and even threatened to counter sue his accuser. Now, TMZ reports that the case has been closed and Foxx will not be charged.
The Las Vegas Police Department informed TMZ that Nevada’s statute of limitations only lasts for three years. As far as the actor being sued in a civil case, the statute of limitations has been surpassed for that as well. It looks like Foxx is in the clear.
One thought on “Jamie Foxx Cleared in Sexual Assault Allegations”
Ridiculous allegation. People do stuff knowing that something this stupid will always be attached to his name. Allegation unproven and resolved quickly, but the stain associated with this nonsense will linger like stinking fish.