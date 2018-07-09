Jamie Foxx Cleared in Sexual Assault Allegations

Last month, Jamie Foxx was accused of slapping a woman in the face with his penis. The alleged assault took place in Las Vegas 16 years ago. Foxx adamantly denied the accusations and even threatened to counter sue his accuser. Now, TMZ reports that the case has been closed and Foxx will not be charged.

The Las Vegas Police Department informed TMZ that Nevada’s statute of limitations only lasts for three years. As far as the actor being sued in a civil case, the statute of limitations has been surpassed for that as well. It looks like Foxx is in the clear.

