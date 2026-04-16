Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Anok Yai & Zoe Saldana Honored On TIME’s 100 ‘Most Influential People’ List

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TIME has unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 TIME 100 list of the “Most Influential People,” spotlighting standout figures across film, music, politics, literature, and beyond, with a strong showing of Black excellence. This year’s honorees span multiple industries, including music, film, modeling, and entertainment. Among them are Zoe Saldaña, Keke Palmer, Anderson .Paak, Coco Jones, and model Anok Yai, just to name a few.

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In a press release, TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said she was proud to feature this year’s group of honorees, calling them “change makers” who are “redefining the future.”

Reflecting on the list and the selection process, TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs shared:

“There is no single metric that defines influence. Our selections are led by the stories that are shaping the world each year and the people who write them. Some are well known to many, others only within their fields…Few people, we suspect, will be familiar with all 100 individuals.” He added, “We believe that is part of the appeal of the TIME 100, now well into its third decade, and the reason it has endured. In recent years, we’ve been busy growing the TIME 100 community by focusing on the areas we believe shape the future, including AI, Climate, Health, and Philanthropy, as well as emerging fields in which individuals, such as digital creators, are playing an outsize role….we are eager to see which of the individuals in this issue will still be wielding influence more than 50 years from today.”

As with previous editions of the TIME 100, each honoree is recognized with a tribute written by a close friend, peer, or collaborator, highlighting their achievements and impact. Here are a few standout moments from the coveted list featuring Keke Palmer, Anderson. Paak, and Grammy-award-winning singer, Coco Jones.