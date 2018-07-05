CLOSE
Columbus
Columbus Animal Neglect Cases Rise with the Heat

As the temperature rises, pet owners are still neglecting to bring their animals inside or provide them with adequate water and shade. Humane Chiefs are on a mission to save pets from the extreme heat this summer.

The humane society has had a surge in calls from neighbors reporting when animals are left out for long periods of time. Animal control is working overtime to try and get these animals into safety. They are stressing that owners think about their pets just like they do with their children. They also say that the owners are not always easy to deal with and become argumentative. Owners can face animal neglect charges.

 

Columbus Animal Neglect Cases Rise with the Heat was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

