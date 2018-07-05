Black Girl Problems: It’s Waxing Season

Originals
| 07.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s summer, and that means its waxing season! Black girls have to stay on schedule because if you skip a wax you’ll have a mustache. Blonde hair doesn’t show up on fair skin, but dark hair, doesn’t afford us that luxury. Sherri thought Kym was taking about waxing a different area and took it to a whole different level, literally.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

jokes , Kym Whitley , Sherri Sheperd , waxing

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close