Black Girl Problems: It’s Waxing Season

It’s summer, and that means its waxing season! Black girls have to stay on schedule because if you skip a wax you’ll have a mustache. Blonde hair doesn’t show up on fair skin, but dark hair, doesn’t afford us that luxury. Sherri thought Kym was taking about waxing a different area and took it to a whole different level, literally.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM