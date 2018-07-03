Serena Williams Targeted For Drug Testing 4x More Than Other Athletes

Tennis Champ Serena Williams is curious to know why she’s tested for doping far more often than her peers.
The star athlete took questions from media during a press conference on Sunday to discuss her upcoming match against the Netherlands’ Arantxa Rus at the Wimbledon tournament in London, per Huff Post.
When one reporter asked for her comment about a Deadspin article that revealed she is drug tested more often than other male or female players, Williams had this to say:
“I never knew that I was tested so much more than everyone else,” the seven-time Wimbledon champion said. “Until I read that article I didn’t realize it was such a discrepancy with me as well as against the other players that they listed, at least the American players — both male and female.”
Deadspin’s report said Williams has been tested five times this year ― more than double the number of tests for other top American women’s tennis players.
“It would be impossible for me to not feel some kind of way about that,” said Williams, 36. “I just found it quite interesting.”
The Deadspin article also mentioned the controversy that erupted when a tester showed up to Serena’s home 12 hours earlier than the time they had agreed upon, and she wasn’t able to get to the meeting in time.
Williams said it was “a little frustrating” that she received a “missed test” designation because the tester showed up unannounced.
“How is it I’m getting tested five times?” she added.
“Tennis has given me so much. It’s such an amazing sport. I feel like equality, that’s all I’ve been preaching, it’s all about equality,” Williams continued. “If that’s testing everyone five times, let’s do it. Let’s be a part of it. It’s just about being equal and not centering one person out. Just due to the numbers, it looks like I’m being pushed out. Just test everyone.
A spokeswoman for Williams previously told Deadspin that the testing was “invasive and targeted.”
“Over her 23-year career in tennis, Serena Williams has never tested positive for any illegal substance despite being tested significantly more than other professional tennis players, both male and female – in fact, four times more frequently than her peers,” the statement reads.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency “may target test athletes as USADA deems appropriate,” spokesman Brad Horn told Deadspin. “We test only in accordance with international standards and would never conduct testing in an unfair way. We are always available to discuss this with athletes, if they have concerns.”
The Royal Wedding: Serena Williams, Idris Elba, Oprah & More Attend
The Royal Wedding: Serena Williams, Idris Elba, Oprah & More Attend
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- White Woman Arrested After Racially and Physically Abusing Black Boy
- Serena Williams Targeted For Drug Testing 4x More Than Other Athletes
- Getting Tested For Prostate Cancer: What You Need To Know!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
3 thoughts on “Serena Williams Targeted For Drug Testing 4x More Than Other Athletes”
The Williams’ sisters have been at the TOP of the tennis game for probably two decades.
They are both AWESOME TENNIS PLAYERS!!!!!
We all know what is UP with the EXCESSEIVE DRUG TESTING!!!!!!!!!
They are conducting a silent witch-hunt.
Attempting to catch Venus or Serena doing DRUGS–NOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I look forward to watching the Williams’ girls kick those foreign white chicks asses on the tennis courts!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
….and don’t look BACK, and don’t do any Drugs!!!
We ALL know what’s up! This is nothing NEW! Just deposit your money in the BANK, thank your Lord and Saviour and keep moving UP!!!