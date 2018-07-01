CLOSE
Top News
Home > Top News

White Supremacist Thugs Riot In Oregon With More Rallies Planned For The Summer

Anti-Fascist counter-protesters vow to keep up the pressure on the racists groups.

Leave a comment

A group of white supremacists marched in Portland, Oregon on Saturday in what could be one of many violent rallies this summer. Plans are underway to repeat the mayhem they created in the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia demonstration.

Authorities arrested four people during Saturday’s event, at which Patriot Prayer, a pro-Trump group, squared off against counter-protest groups that are part of the anti-fascist movement, or antifa, KOIN-TV reported.

Patriot Prayer had a permit to hold a “Freedom and Courage” rally that the police revoked when the groups began to scuffle. Law enforcement officials used pepper spray and pepper balls to disperse protesters and counter-protesters who were clashing.

“Today was good in terms that we showed that there’s a political move right now to have the police stand down in order to impact free speech in some of these big cities,” said Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson, who organized the rally.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service gave approval in June for the Charlottesville rally organizer to hold another event in August, this time across the street from the White House, to mark the one-year anniversary. The event is described as a “white civil rights rally” for 400 people at Lafayette Park.

Antifa forces intend to continue organizing counter protests to confront the white supremacists. A group called Eugene Antifa called on its supporters in a Facebook post to confront Patriot Prayer on Saturday.

“It is very important that antifascists keep up the pressure so that we can stop them once and for all,” the Facebook page said.

 

White Supremacist Thugs Riot In Oregon With More Rallies Planned For The Summer was originally published on newsone.com

Oregon , Racism

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading White Supremacist Thugs Riot In Oregon With More Rallies Planned For The Summer

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close