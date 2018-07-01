Video: Neighbors Call Police On 12-Year-Old Black Kid Entrepreneur Cutting Grass

Another person has called the police on Black people doing nothing but minding their business. This time, homeowners in Ohio dialed cops to come for a 12-year-old Black boy and his family cutting grass in front of a home.

The young boy is an entrepreneur who owns his own lawn mowing and yard cleaning business — which is doing incredibly well despite the recent hate.

The crazy #LivingWhileBlack incident happened in Maple Heights, a city outside of Cleveland. Reginald Fields, owner of Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service, was working with his young siblings and cousins in cutting grass at their customer, Lucille Holt‘s home, ABC 5 Cleveland reported. Their working day got complicated when a Maple Heights police officer came over to the group. The neighbors had called the cops to complain that the group had been in their yard and cut a section of their property — just about a foot where Holt’s and the neighbors’ lawns met. For real?

Holt began taping when the police arrived at the neighbors’ home on Facebook Live.

“Yes I’m going live because I’m so angry right now. This is like totally ridiculous,” Holt said in the video, adding that the neighbors have often called the police.

In this instance, the police actually said nothing to Fields and his family members, unlike other officers who have responded to calls and used excessive force on people of color.

Fields, who was discouraged for just minute, kept a good attitude despite the neighbors hating on him and his relatives. He finished the job, and now has won more support from people who have seen the video. To top it off, Fields’ business is growing even more with new customers expressing interest.

“People are inboxing me like, ‘how can I get in touch with this children? Where are they at? I got property I want these kids to cut,’” Holt said.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to support Fields’ business.

