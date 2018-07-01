En Vogue Shares About Their Three Decade Career And New Project

En Vogue may have a different lineup, but they still have the same powerhouse vocals. Original members Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis joined up with Rhona Bennett for the now trio’s first CD in 14 years. Electric Cafe reunited Cindy and Terry with the group’s original production team Denzil Foster and Thomas McElroy. The group’s “new” old sound is something their fans can appreciate while bringing new fans to the table as well. We talked to the trio about what it takes to make it work for decades and about what fans can expect from their new project.

