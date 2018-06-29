‘The Lion King’s’ Nala, Nia Holloway, Visits The TJMS

| 06.29.18
Nia Holloway is a Broadway actress and recording artist. At only 22-years-old, she has had an outstanding acting career.

Holloway’s most recent role is Nala in Disney‘s production of The Lion KingShe has been touring with The Lion King 5 years, even finishing high school while on the road.

She performed alongside Tom on Wednesday and said that she doesn’t blame him for fumbling the words to Can You Feel The Love Tonight, “it’s a hard song,” she said. Adding that it doesn’t help that, “6 different African languages” are spoken in the show.

In addition to The Lion King, Holloway has also performed at the Apollo, which was a special experience for her, “my dad performed there and my grandma performed there so for me to perform there was such a blessing,” she said.

Hear the full interview above.

