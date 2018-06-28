A Virginia restaurant owner is under fire after she posted a racist social media message about Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Judy Talley Maxie, who owns Caddy’s Restaurant and Lounge in Chesterfield, came for Waters in a horribly offensive post on her personal Facebook page on Monday (June 25).
“Maxine Waters shut your [sic] big fat lips, No one wants to hear your [racism] remarks…Go back to Africa where you came from,” read the message that has drawn strong criticism on the social network.
Maxie’s words were so terrible that Caddy’s had to disable its Facebook page. It is comments like the owner’s that could lead to people boycotting Caddy’s. As to whether a boycott may happen, some customers have questioned whether they will support the establishment moving forward.
The woman — who has a history of posting offensive comments including that she agreed with Roseanne Barr over the actress’ comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape last month — has deleted her Facebook page, NBC 12 reported.
“To hear anyone talking about sending somebody back to Africa is very upsetting. Just in the fact that we all come from different places, that’s what makes America great,” Deon Hamner, a Caddy’s diner, wrote online in response to Maxie’s post. “If you want to alienate your business by blocking out a group of people, then good luck to you.”
No half-baked apologies are going to make up for what Maxie said on Facebook. Activists have made a practice of calling out racist online comments, as they just shouldn’t be tolerated.
Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine Waters Going ‘Back To Africa’ was originally published on newsone.com
13 thoughts on “Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine Waters Going ‘Back To Africa’”
Ahhh yes!!! Mad Max. Like Kryptonite to Superman so is she to Democrats
What a waste of time to point a finger at somebody that done something wrong, so we can all get upset over something that does not have to concern us. We being played by these writers. But not me. I am going to see the good in all people – and not focus on the bad. Dr. King had it right many years ago – and it now applies even more – don’t judge a person by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.
I know plenty of native Indians,the original people of this land.
Let me be really clear.
They do not want this European reject on
This land.
They have respect for all people of color.
This POS waters needs to be impeached already for inciting racial violence against white people and TRUMP. Racist black devil!
That what you are a RACIST WHITE DEVIL FULL OF FECES!!!
Boycott
I imagine Chesterfield is in a part of VA that voted for Trump so Maxie felt that the local customers would still have her back. I certainly wouldn’t want to eat there anymore than Waters, but maybe its Caddy’s blunt way of inviting Sarah Huckleberry Sanders to be a celebrity guest of honor.Last week I thought maybe the Red Hen went too far in asking her to leave since there’s nothing in the Constitution that prohibits discrimination against bullshit artists,now I won’t be surprised if she brings her fat ass to Caddy’s just out of spite.It would sure get top story coverage on Fox News.
“Go back to Africa”? You brought us here. This was your idea! After you stole this land, but……..
Anywhere you bea—sts infest you destroy!
Nothing a white supremacist say or do shocks me.Its who they are.
My, my, my!! These ignorant, inbred, hillbillies can dish it out but they can’t take it!!!
This bitch DESERVES to have her restaurant–Caddy’s BOYCOTTED FOREVER UNTIL IT IS SHUT DOWN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Chump and his silence has given all of these RACIST TURDS a false sense of courage.
Way too much HATE in AMERYKAH right now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!