Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]

Imagine driving down the highway and seeing a man clinging to the hood of a car as it barrels down the HOV lane.

Well, that’s exactly what happened in Lauderhill, Fla. and 22-year-old Junior Francis was the man on the hood, reports ABC 10.

Both Francis and his girlfriend, Patresha Isidore, needed the car, which they both own. Isidore beat him to it and that’s when he decided he could stop her from leaving by jumping on the hood.

“She turned the engine on, dropped it in reverse and turned,” Francis said. “That’s when things took a turn.” And the rest is, very scary, history.

24-year-old Isidore was arrested after the incident.

