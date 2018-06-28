Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]

Imagine driving down the highway and seeing a man clinging to the hood of a car as it barrels down the HOV lane.
Well, that’s exactly what happened in Lauderhill, Fla. and 22-year-old Junior Francis was the man on the hood, reports ABC 10.
Both Francis and his girlfriend, Patresha Isidore, needed the car, which they both own. Isidore beat him to it and that’s when he decided he could stop her from leaving by jumping on the hood.
“She turned the engine on, dropped it in reverse and turned,” Francis said. “That’s when things took a turn.” And the rest is, very scary, history.
24-year-old Isidore was arrested after the incident.
Top 10 Kinds Of Crazy Exes
Top 10 Kinds Of Crazy Exes
1. 10. "The Unraveler" - The person who has a total meltdown on you which includes crying, breaking items and throwing stuff.1 of 10
2. 9. "The Trash Talker"- The person who talks a lot of trash after the break up and stirs up drama with you.2 of 10
3. 8. "The Entertainer" - The person who likes to surprise you after you think the relationship is done and pop up unanounced where you happen to be (especially if you're with another person.)3 of 10
4. 7. "The Actress" -The one who is a drama queen!4 of 10
5. 6. "The Arsonist"- The one who likes to point-blank burn up your ish!5 of 10
6. 5. "The Web Master" - The one who is able to hack your emails, Facebook and Twitter accounts to get back at you for their broken heart.6 of 10
7. 4. "The Advertiser" - The one who uses pranks and other schemes to get back at you or to ADVERTISE how much she hates you.7 of 10
8. 3. "The Spiteful Dater" - The one who dates someone to spite you i.e. a co-worker, friend, or even a family member!8 of 10
9. 2. "The Trasher" - The one who bashes you to EVERYONE!9 of 10
10. 1. "The Accidental Texter" - The one who pretends to text you by accident ALL OF THE TIME.10 of 10
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- #JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen
- Tidal Problems: Kanye West And Jay-Z Deal With Legal Issues
- Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
12 thoughts on “Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]”
Black women have lost their everlasting minds. You can’t tell if they man or woman, date each other, loud, want attention….sad
The angry black woman is no longer a myth. Take a look around you Peeps
Dumb and Dumber!!!!
The black beasties. The most violent women in the world
Yet another reason to date white women
Okay. Then take this crazy ass white woman. Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, Maine. Who busted through the gate/fence of a little league field and ran over an innocent man. Those are the white women you date? Of course not. Dude, plastic blow up dolls don’t count. You idiot! You and all your ilk refuse to acknowledge that there are crazy people of every nationality. Open your mind nitwit.
BTW, the man died.
These two also need a mental eval.
Aaaaand like the mythical Phoenix rising from the ashes (with her ass on fire) you seized the bait and took the opportunity to prove my point and go Angry Black Woman
Morons !
Wtf
To my black sista’s you have to be more smart with who you chose to date,if got ni**a who rides on the hood of a car with a cell phone in one hand,going 70mph this ni**a aint the one.Glad no one got hurt.SMH.Black America we have to do better.