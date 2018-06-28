CLOSE
Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]

Imagine driving down the highway and seeing a man clinging to the hood of a car as it barrels down the HOV lane.

Well, that’s exactly what happened in Lauderhill, Fla. and 22-year-old Junior Francis was the man on the hood, reports ABC 10.

Both Francis and his girlfriend, Patresha Isidore, needed the car, which they both own. Isidore beat him to it and that’s when he decided he could stop her from leaving by jumping on the hood.

“She turned the engine on, dropped it in reverse and turned,” Francis said. “That’s when things took a turn.” And the rest is, very scary, history.

24-year-old Isidore was arrested after the incident.

12 thoughts on “Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]

  1. JohnA on said:

    Black women have lost their everlasting minds. You can’t tell if they man or woman, date each other, loud, want attention….sad

    Reply
    • Phoenix Rising on said:

      Okay. Then take this crazy ass white woman. Carol Sharrow, of Sanford, Maine. Who busted through the gate/fence of a little league field and ran over an innocent man. Those are the white women you date? Of course not. Dude, plastic blow up dolls don’t count. You idiot! You and all your ilk refuse to acknowledge that there are crazy people of every nationality. Open your mind nitwit.

      Reply
    • jhuf on said:

      Aaaaand like the mythical Phoenix rising from the ashes (with her ass on fire) you seized the bait and took the opportunity to prove my point and go Angry Black Woman

      Reply
  8. americanize on said:

    To my black sista’s you have to be more smart with who you chose to date,if got ni**a who rides on the hood of a car with a cell phone in one hand,going 70mph this ni**a aint the one.Glad no one got hurt.SMH.Black America we have to do better.

    Reply

