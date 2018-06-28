JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen

On June 20, a Bronx teenager was dragged from a bodega, brutally beaten and stabbed by a group of men. That teen was 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, affectionately known as Junior.
According to the NYPD, surveillance video shows Junior trying to hide behind a deli counter, before he was dragged out of the store. He returns bleeding and appears to be told to leave. After the men fled the teen was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital, where he later died, CBS reports.
Junior’s death touched so many people and #JusticeForJunior is trending in his honor.
Thousands of people showed up to his funeral at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to pay their respects on Wednesday. Pallbearers wore Yankee jerseys and wiped away tears as they carried his casket from the church. They were met with a crowd chanting “justice for Junior!”
Arrests have been made in the case and 7 of the 8 men suspected to be involved appeared in court on Wednesday. All of the suspects are being held without bail and will appear in court again on July 2. The suspects are reportedly members of the Dominican gang known as the Trinitarios. The NYPD has been watching and fighting them for years, ABC reports.
According to ABC, the memorial outside of the bodega where he was attacked has grown so large that officials have closed off the surrounding streets.
In addition to community support, celebrities have shown support to Junior’s family and demanded #JusticeForJunior.
This is what I wanted to do for my birthday today. Thank you to the gram for connecting me to this family. I wanted to offer our love and support to Lesandro “Junior’s” family. His sister @__octobersveryown__ reached out and told me he loved Melo. So I asked Mel to go with me. I can’t imagine this type of pain and sadness. His family is strong and may God bless them forever. Seeing his family smile when we walked through that door is something I will never forget. Putting my arms around his mom is something I will never forget. Being in his room is something I will never forget. Pls go to his sister in laws page @c0co__amor to donate to this family. (& before it starts…we did more than bring jerseys and sneakers) just do what YOU can even if it’s $1.. this family will be in my heart forever 🙏🏽🙏🏽#justiceforjunior #justiceforjunior
#justiceforjunior 🇩🇴R.I.P. .These Bronx streets are ruthless .What piss me off the most is that these BX cops be harassing the shit outta people then they see a boy bleeding to death and ask what happen ?“uuuummmmmmmm😤😤😤 How bout you call the ambulance like ya be calling for back up when ya see nikkas smoking in front of a building !!!!! People be like”call the police!” Call the police!!” But for what the operators be asking you questions for like 4 minutes on the phone with an attitude and the cops come maaa lateeee.
While I’m up & starting my day… I remembered someone sending me a photo of a mother & her child Lesandro “JUNIOR” Guzman-Feliz, a 15 year old who lived in the Bronx, New York that was mistaken for someone else & brutally attacked by 5 cowards, drug out of a corner store in his own neighborhood & stabbed repeatedly with 2 machete’s & 3 knives. 15 years old… I watched the video & wished I hadn’t & im still in disbelief… I can only imagine how terrified, confused & alone he must’ve been during what would be the last few minutes of his life & that alone hurts even me deeply !!! & the pain his mother & family must feel right now has to be tremendous. I am utterly disgusted with this story & how a life can be taken away from a child in that manner. My heart goes out to his immediate family & definitely to his mother. I am so sorry for your loss. I really hate the blind ignorance in this country especially when it takes a childs life. Losing a child is my absolute worst nightmare & this has sincerely touched me. Also sorry for feelings or pain brought back about with this post as I was just made aware of this tragedy this a few days ago & forgot to post 🙏🏾 #JusticeForJunior
A GoFundMe page set up for Junior’s family has raised $301,615, including an $8,000 donation from Bronx native and rapper Cardi B.
Celebrities from New York
Celebrities from New York
1. Jennifer LopezSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 1 of 50
2. Mos DefSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 2 of 50
3. Marlon WayansSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 3 of 50
4. Essence AtkinsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 4 of 50
5. Alicia KeysSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 5 of 50
6. Diahann CarrollSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 6 of 50
7. Keenen Ivory WayansSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 7 of 50
8. Alfonso RibeiroSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 8 of 50
9. Mekhi PhiferSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 9 of 50
10. Gabourey Sidibe10 of 50
11. D.B. WoodsideSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 11 of 50
12. Kim ColesSource:Imeh Akpanudosen WireImage/Getty Images 12 of 50
13. Gina TorresSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 13 of 50
14. Billy Dee WilliamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 14 of 50
15. Sean CombsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 15 of 50
16. Tom CruiseSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 16 of 50
17. Jay-Z17 of 50
18. Angela BassettSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 18 of 50
19. Kim WayansSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 19 of 50
20. Denzel Washington20 of 50
21. LeonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 21 of 50
22. Sanaa LathanSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 22 of 50
23. Cicely TysonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 23 of 50
24. Cuba Gooding Jr.Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 24 of 50
25. Whoopi GoldbergSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 25 of 50
26. Eddie MurphySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 26 of 50
27. 50 CentSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 27 of 50
28. Foxy BrownSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 28 of 50
29. Kerry WashingtonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 29 of 50
30. Vin DieselSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 30 of 50
31. Michael JordanSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 31 of 50
32. Ving RhamesSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 32 of 50
33. Khalil KainSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 33 of 50
34. Kim FieldsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 34 of 50
35. Terrence JenkinsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 35 of 50
36. Tracy MorganSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 36 of 50
37. Ja RuleSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 37 of 50
38. Flex AlexanderSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 38 of 50
39. Tupac Shakur39 of 50
40. Donald Fasion40 of 50
41. Robert De Niro41 of 50
42. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar42 of 50
43. Stephon Marbury43 of 50
44. Madonna44 of 50
45. Marc Anthony45 of 50
46. A$AP Rocky46 of 50
47. Lenny Kravitz47 of 50
48. Vanessa Williams48 of 50
49. Rosario Dawson49 of 50
50. Corbin Bleu50 of 50
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- #JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen
- Tidal Problems: Kanye West And Jay-Z Deal With Legal Issues
- Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
5 thoughts on “#JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen”
The picture with his mother moved me to tears. Heart wrenching
He kind of resembles my now 20 year old son-kind brown eyes, shy smile and small build. I CANNOT fathom the pain his mother must be enduring, especially since the footage of this horrific murder is posted on the Internet. This baby died on a dirty street in the Bronx like an animal…as a mother, I wish I could give his mother a hug and listen to her feelings and thoughts. I’m still crying as I write this and yet am so thankful because this baby could have been anyone’s baby. I just texted both of sons that I love them because, unfortunately, you never know if that may be your last time telling them.
The sad part is this was the wrong dude,these ni**a’s should be hung by the nuts till they die.Yea I said it.
A bunch of punks or should I call them losers, beating on one guy. They never could beat a person one one. Nothing but bullies whom think the world owe them because they’re non educated, cant find a decent job, and just play video games every day. Their mother should had aborted them.
This breaks my heart.