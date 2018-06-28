CLOSE
#JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen

(Photo Credit: Feliz family)

On June 20, a Bronx teenager was dragged from a bodega, brutally beaten and stabbed by a group of men. That teen was 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, affectionately known as Junior.

According to the NYPD, surveillance video shows Junior trying to hide behind a deli counter, before he was dragged out of the store. He returns bleeding and appears to be told to leave. After the men fled the teen was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital, where he later died, CBS reports.

Junior’s death touched so many people and #JusticeForJunior is trending in his honor.

Thousands of people showed up to his funeral at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to pay their respects on Wednesday. Pallbearers wore Yankee jerseys and wiped away tears as they carried his casket from the church. They were met with a crowd chanting “justice for Junior!”

Arrests have been made in the case and 7 of the 8 men suspected to be involved appeared in court on Wednesday. All of the suspects are being held without bail and will appear in court again on July 2. The suspects are reportedly members of the Dominican gang known as the Trinitarios. The NYPD has been watching and fighting them for years, ABC reports.

According to ABC, the memorial outside of the bodega where he was attacked has grown so large that officials have closed off the surrounding streets.

In addition to community support, celebrities have shown support to Junior’s family and demanded #JusticeForJunior.

This is what I wanted to do for my birthday today. Thank you to the gram for connecting me to this family. I wanted to offer our love and support to Lesandro “Junior’s” family. His sister @__octobersveryown__ reached out and told me he loved Melo. So I asked Mel to go with me. I can’t imagine this type of pain and sadness. His family is strong and may God bless them forever. Seeing his family smile when we walked through that door is something I will never forget. Putting my arms around his mom is something I will never forget. Being in his room is something I will never forget. Pls go to his sister in laws page @c0co__amor to donate to this family. (& before it starts…we did more than bring jerseys and sneakers) just do what YOU can even if it’s $1.. this family will be in my heart forever 🙏🏽🙏🏽#justiceforjunior #justiceforjunior

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

While I’m up & starting my day… I remembered someone sending me a photo of a mother & her child Lesandro “JUNIOR” Guzman-Feliz, a 15 year old who lived in the Bronx, New York that was mistaken for someone else & brutally attacked by 5 cowards, drug out of a corner store in his own neighborhood & stabbed repeatedly with 2 machete’s & 3 knives. 15 years old… I watched the video & wished I hadn’t & im still in disbelief… I can only imagine how terrified, confused & alone he must’ve been during what would be the last few minutes of his life & that alone hurts even me deeply !!! & the pain his mother & family must feel right now has to be tremendous. I am utterly disgusted with this story & how a life can be taken away from a child in that manner. My heart goes out to his immediate family & definitely to his mother. I am so sorry for your loss. I really hate the blind ignorance in this country especially when it takes a childs life. Losing a child is my absolute worst nightmare & this has sincerely touched me. Also sorry for feelings or pain brought back about with this post as I was just made aware of this tragedy this a few days ago & forgot to post 🙏🏾 #JusticeForJunior

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

A GoFundMe page set up for Junior’s family has raised $301,615, including an $8,000 donation from Bronx native and rapper Cardi B.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

5 thoughts on “#JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen

    • African American Woman on said:

      He kind of resembles my now 20 year old son-kind brown eyes, shy smile and small build. I CANNOT fathom the pain his mother must be enduring, especially since the footage of this horrific murder is posted on the Internet. This baby died on a dirty street in the Bronx like an animal…as a mother, I wish I could give his mother a hug and listen to her feelings and thoughts. I’m still crying as I write this and yet am so thankful because this baby could have been anyone’s baby. I just texted both of sons that I love them because, unfortunately, you never know if that may be your last time telling them.

      Reply
  2. americanize on said:

    The sad part is this was the wrong dude,these ni**a’s should be hung by the nuts till they die.Yea I said it.

    Reply
  3. P on said:

    A bunch of punks or should I call them losers, beating on one guy. They never could beat a person one one. Nothing but bullies whom think the world owe them because they’re non educated, cant find a decent job, and just play video games every day. Their mother should had aborted them.

    Reply

