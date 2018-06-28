JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen

On June 20, a Bronx teenager was dragged from a bodega, brutally beaten and stabbed by a group of men. That teen was 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, affectionately known as Junior.

According to the NYPD, surveillance video shows Junior trying to hide behind a deli counter, before he was dragged out of the store. He returns bleeding and appears to be told to leave. After the men fled the teen was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital, where he later died, CBS reports.

Junior’s death touched so many people and #JusticeForJunior is trending in his honor.

Thousands of people showed up to his funeral at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church to pay their respects on Wednesday. Pallbearers wore Yankee jerseys and wiped away tears as they carried his casket from the church. They were met with a crowd chanting “justice for Junior!”

Arrests have been made in the case and 7 of the 8 men suspected to be involved appeared in court on Wednesday. All of the suspects are being held without bail and will appear in court again on July 2. The suspects are reportedly members of the Dominican gang known as the Trinitarios. The NYPD has been watching and fighting them for years, ABC reports.

According to ABC, the memorial outside of the bodega where he was attacked has grown so large that officials have closed off the surrounding streets.

In addition to community support, celebrities have shown support to Junior’s family and demanded #JusticeForJunior.

A GoFundMe page set up for Junior’s family has raised $301,615, including an $8,000 donation from Bronx native and rapper Cardi B.

Celebrities from New York 50 photos Launch gallery Celebrities from New York 1. Jennifer Lopez Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 1 of 50 2. Mos Def Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 2 of 50 3. Marlon Wayans Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 3 of 50 4. Essence Atkins Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 4 of 50 5. Alicia Keys Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 5 of 50 6. Diahann Carroll Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 6 of 50 7. Keenen Ivory Wayans Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 7 of 50 8. Alfonso Ribeiro Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 8 of 50 9. Mekhi Phifer Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 9 of 50 10. Gabourey Sidibe 10 of 50 11. D.B. Woodside Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 11 of 50 12. Kim Coles Source:Imeh Akpanudosen WireImage/Getty Images 12 of 50 13. Gina Torres Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 13 of 50 14. Billy Dee Williams Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 14 of 50 15. Sean Combs Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 15 of 50 16. Tom Cruise Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 16 of 50 17. Jay-Z 17 of 50 18. Angela Bassett Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 18 of 50 19. Kim Wayans Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 19 of 50 20. Denzel Washington 20 of 50 21. Leon Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 21 of 50 22. Sanaa Lathan Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 22 of 50 23. Cicely Tyson Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 23 of 50 24. Cuba Gooding Jr. Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 24 of 50 25. Whoopi Goldberg Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 25 of 50 26. Eddie Murphy Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 26 of 50 27. 50 Cent Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 27 of 50 28. Foxy Brown Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 28 of 50 29. Kerry Washington Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 29 of 50 30. Vin Diesel Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 30 of 50 31. Michael Jordan Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 31 of 50 32. Ving Rhames Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 32 of 50 33. Khalil Kain Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 33 of 50 34. Kim Fields Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 34 of 50 35. Terrence Jenkins Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 35 of 50 36. Tracy Morgan Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 36 of 50 37. Ja Rule Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 37 of 50 38. Flex Alexander Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 38 of 50 39. Tupac Shakur 39 of 50 40. Donald Fasion 40 of 50 41. Robert De Niro 41 of 50 42. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 42 of 50 43. Stephon Marbury 43 of 50 44. Madonna 44 of 50 45. Marc Anthony 45 of 50 46. A$AP Rocky 46 of 50 47. Lenny Kravitz 47 of 50 48. Vanessa Williams 48 of 50 49. Rosario Dawson 49 of 50 50. Corbin Bleu 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading #JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen Celebrities from New York

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM