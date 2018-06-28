DL Hughley Show
Jazzy Report: Men Want To Fight For Their Right To Pee?!

Some toilets in Germany have red stop signs forbidding men from urinating while standing. A man took this matter to court after his landlord demanded money for damage to the bathroom floor. The judge ruled in favor of he man concluding that men cannot be required to pay for collateral damage. So congratulations German men, you can now legally urinate while standing!

