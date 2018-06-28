Two people were injured in what is believed to be an accidental shooting on Wednesday night.

According to police, someone in the parking lot was showing a gun to another person when at least one shot was fired.

Both people were taken to the hospital but are in stable condition, according to police.

Source: 10TV

2 People Shot In “Accidental” Shooting In La-Z-Boy Parking Lot was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

