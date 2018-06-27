Scarface And SLABS Get Their Own Official Days In Houston

Scarface and the culture of SLABs have become Houston staples over the past three decades. Facemob for his music and being one of the greatest rappers who ever lived and SLABs for being our car culture, our legacy in regards to old schools, candy paint, fifth wheel, poppin’ trunk and chillin’ at MacGregor Park.

On Sunday, June 24th – the unofficial Slab Holiday and day party at 8th Wonder Brewery turned into an official Slab Holiday.

The City of Houston commended the organizers of Slab Holiday for their commitment to community involvement and memorable and continuous impact on Houston’s unique culture and extends best wishes on a memorable event. On Sunday, the Box was on hand to see the Slab Holiday take place outside 8th Wonder.

On Tuesday, June 26th officially became Brad “Scarface” Jordan day in the City of Houston as Facemob was honored for his community efforts in the H. Now that’s real.

