Top Of The Morning: It’s Votin’ Day!

| 06.26.18
It’s Election Day in New York, Oklahoma, Utah, Colorado, South Carolina, and Mississippi! Tom and Sybil remind us to get our butts up and vote! And as a special treat, Cocoa Brown joins Kym Whitley.

