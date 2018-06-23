OSU Students Are Warned To Be On Alert After A Rape Reported Near Campus

Ohio State students are being urged to be cautious while out around campus due to a rape that happened early Saturday morning, around 1:30am.
Polie said that the reported rape happed near 8th ave and Neil ave.
OSU’s Emergency Management sent out a tweet, providing more information on the suspect:
The suspect is reported to be a white male, in his mid 30’s, slim build, and wore a NBA/Jordan shirt. The suspect is also said to have shown the victim a weapon.
If anybody has any information on the crime, please call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545 or the OSU Police at 614-292-2121.
