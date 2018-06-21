Melania Trump Visited The Border, But Her Jacket Had The Last Word

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty
Melania Trump‘s surprise border on Thursday left everyone miffed after it was reported that First Lady planned to visit a Texas migrant center in the wake of the divisive policy that has rendered thousands of migrant children divided from their families as they cross the border.
Trump has stayed mostly quiet when it comes to her husband’s policies, but in a bold move, the First Lady came out against the Trump administration, along with all four living former First Lady’s to condemn the separation of children from their parents.
But all that admiration went out the window when Trump decided it would be a good idea to deliver a sordid message through fashion choice.
As she boarded the plane at Andrews Air Force Base ahead of her flight, photogs captured Trump wearing a $39 Zara Jacket with the words inscribed on the back, “I really don’t care. Do U?” When she emerged from the plane, she was not wearing the coat.
A real faux pas when the lives of children are at stake. Though the circus of the Trump administration has brought us through a myriad of roller coaster emotion over the past year, the sheer incredulous and flippant nature of Trump’s wardrobe choice is enough render actual vomit.
In response to the outrage, Stephanie Grisham, a White House spokesperson, told CNN that Trump’s jacket meant nothing.
“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” Grisham said in a statement.
But as we know, fashion is a major focus of any First Lady’s narrative. And we definitely know that nothing the First Lady does is without intention from her fashion, her presence, her statements or her silence.
As an executive order signed by Trump on Wednesday works to undo absolutely nothing for the 2,300 migrant children already held in detention centers, the First Lady’s satiric pandering serves no one and comes off as heartless.
But we shouldn’t be surprised, the whole family seems disconnected. Remember when Ivanka Trump posted an image of herself cradling her son while reports swirled that over 1,000 migrant children were misplaced at the southern border?
Thursday’s trip served as a painful optic of the serious divide that exists between the White House and those affected by their Orweilan policies.
The First Lady is supposed to serve as the embodiment of strength through her leadership and fortitude in standing beside the leader of the free world. But on Thursday, Melania Trump was anything but.
SOURCE: CNN
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Melania Trump Visited The Border, But Her Jacket Had The Last Word was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
10 thoughts on “Melania Trump Visited The Border, But Her Jacket Had The Last Word”
Way to go FLOTUS take a page from that senile old guy DeNiro F$CKUM
She was probably sending a message Sahel to her dumbass husband. Haha
That jacket is something one would expect a teenage girl to wear, not FLOTUS. Highly inappropriate, hidden meaning or not.
I say the same thing about the so called highly respected celebrities that make vulgar comments toward her
Trump wearing a $39 Zara Jacket with the words inscribed on the back, “I really don’t care. Do U?” the whole family seems disconnected. Remember when Ivanka Trump posted an image of herself cradling her son while reports swirled that over 1,000 migrant children were misplaced at the southern border
****
We know you don’t f-ing care! She only went to the shelter because all of the bad media press and pressure from the public. She could care less for those children. I believe Ivanka’s post was done deliberately to smear her white privilege in everyone’s face. But then again I can believe that she’s actually that stupid.
Let me make this clear, I dislike both Democratic and Republican parties because none of them cares for We The People. But anyway, did anyone dear to look into this further? She didnt wear the jacket in Texas, she wore it on the flight to and from Texas and not at the detention centers. This country is not going to heal until a civil war.
This dumb bitch is married to a sexual predatory bitch. She gets zero respect from me.
“BE BEST – “ Melania thrump. Hahahahahaha
Well so is that wrinkled up old cunt (that can’t negotiate a flight of stairs) I might add who ran against Melanias husband
I’ll be glad when These two tone deaf heifers are gone. And take that incompetent fake azz prez with them. We are truly a sick nation. The fact that sickos elected this fool in office is just shameful.