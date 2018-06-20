CLOSE
Cleveland
Ex-Canton Teacher Gets a Month in Jail for Sex with Three Students

Close-Up Of Rusty Metallic Gate Prison Bars

Source: Shyam Ebenezer / EyeEm / Getty

CANTON, OH (WOIO) –

Former Canton McKinley High School teacher, Tiffany Eichler, 37, was sentenced for her participation in sex acts with three male students.

According to police, Eichler had sex with the students for a two-month period between January and March 8, 2018.

The full sentence includes:

  • 30 days in the Stark County Jail
  • 30 half days at the jail – after the first 30 is completed.
  • 300 hours of community service
  • 3 years probation
  • She must also register as a Tier 3 sex offender for the rest of her life
  • Give up her teaching license
  • Pay for the boys counseling
  • Pay a $1000 fine and write an apology

Eichler came forward and confessed to the claims after she was reportedly blackmailed by a family member of one of the students.

The teacher and students told officials they used social media apps like Snapchat to talk.

