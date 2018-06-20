CLOSE
Cleveland
22 Arrested in Ohio Sex Sting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Officials from several law enforcement agencies announce the arrests of 22 individuals who were taken into custody during an undercover operation in Newburgh Heights.

The sting, conducted by Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children, took place for four days beginning on May 29.

Agents set up chats on popular social media apps and websites with the 22 individuals, who believed they were talking with someone between the ages of 12 to 15.

Officials say the suspects sent nude images of themselves to the undercover agents and tried to entice the alleged children with drugs and alcohol.

The 22 suspects, including three sex offenders, were indicted on Tuesday on charges including attempted rape, corrupting an individual with drugs, importuning, and attempted sex with a minor.

Investigators said the suspects traveled to a vacant apartment complex in Newburgh Heights, this location served as an undercover location.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Hero Images and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

22 Arrested in Ohio Sex Sting was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

