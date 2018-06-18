Ohio Added 520,500 Private-Sector Jobs Since 2011

Ohio’s job growth keeps rising.

Governor John Kasich had much to celebrate with the recent job’s report. Since 2011 520,500 jobs were added to the private-sector.

The job growth is expected to add $13 million into Ohio’s annual payroll.

Wait, there more! Expected new projects are reported to create $119 million in new investments across Ohio, according to 10TV.

