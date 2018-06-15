Every day we hear about white people policing Black people, but each story gets progressively more insane—and this latest one will make your jaw drop.
According to a Facebook video, a white man at a Westin hotel in Pasadena, California asked a Black mother and her daughter if they had bathed before getting into the hotel pool. The mother, Carle Wheeler, who is from Texas, posted the disturbing video on Facebook. The white man stupidly defended himself by saying, “I’m tired of getting in pools people consider baths. Google it. Google the diseases in pools!”
The man claimed he was within his rights and also said he was a health inspector. Hotel management appeared to side with the mother, saying that was he was inappropriate.
Watch the video below, which has been viewed over 1.4 million times.
After the incident, Wheeler said in another Facebook video, “It’s just sad that in 2018 we are still dealing with these issues and still having to teach our children things that people had to teach their children in the ’50s and ’60s. Nothing has changed.”
The Westin released the following statement to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles, “We do not condone the comments or behavior directed toward our pools guests.” In addition, they confirmed the racist white man was not a health inspector.
Looks like social media is going to have to do some digging and out this man. When will people learn that your racism can and will be caught on camera?
White Man Asks Black Family If They ‘Bathed’ Before Getting In Pool was originally published on newsone.com
17 thoughts on “White Man Asks Black Family If They ‘Bathed’ Before Getting In Pool”
We have to stop spending money where skin color matter. it’s not us it’s our money when they get it you no longer matter we as a people have to stop this all of us. when you disrespect one of us you disrespect all of us.
very sad.i want him to say it to a man.
This is want to expect in the trashy trump era.
LOL and u surprised! We went through sit like this in the 60’s – DECLARED our love for our skin and hair via Malcolm X and got respect. Today u fraternize with people who eventually show you ‘JUST WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT YOU’ and you MARRY them and give them the high five! And you SURPRISED! LOL-the more things change the more they shhhhhhhhhh you know the rest.
white folks have GROWN HAIR on their weak ass chests now that Chump is in office.
These turds now feel free to express their IGNORANCE/HATRED towards people of color.
Until Chump addresses the ISSUE OF RACE in Amerykah–We can LOOK FORWARD to more of this SHIT!!!!!!!!!!!
TIME TO STAY WOKE–VIVA THE REVOLUTION!!!!!!!!!!!!
Homeslice, why don’t you make a difference in your cesspool ghetto you call a community first before cleaning other people’s homes
They should have asked him if he deloused himself!!! Well known fact that Edomites get lice!! Not to mention ticks and fleas cause they love their gross animals that live in their homes! Nothing with 4 feet should live in a house!!! Gross!!
Yawn! Their stupidity has become a redundant bore; but I guess that is what you get when dealing with a socially, underdeveloped group of people.
If he is a germaphobe, he needs to stay his arse in a bubble. Regardless of ethnicity, this disheaveled possibly drunk racist had no right to approach someone’s child. White people swim in lakes, rivers, and oceans all day and he is worried about that little girl taking a shower. Let’s not talk about people peeing in the pool. That’s another story. He is talking about googling. If that idiot really googled he would have know that – Recreational water illnesses (RWIs) are caused by germs spread by swallowing, breathing in mists or aerosols of, or having contact with contaminated water in swimming pools, hot tubs, water parks, water play areas, interactive fountains, lakes, rivers, or oceans. RWIs can also be caused by chemicals in the water or chemicals that evaporate from the water and cause indoor air quality problems. It is complicated and that’s why public pools have to constantly test chlorine levels, ect. Another BBQ Becky and speak only English racist lawyer. Another day, another KKK.
Try to identify him, put on blast on social media and put him out of his misery.
another angry black racist devil
Black Family? Like the overwheliming majory of black “families”, ain’t no fahter anywhere in sight. This is our new normal. SMDH
STFU!!!
Baby Daddy. Just buy the card and stop pretending we something better than we are.
every day its something! when will ppl leave us alone? damn, in Pasadena??? not surprised but wow
This raggedy azz racist looks like he needs a shower.
Protocol at every pool I’ve swam in