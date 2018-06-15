CLOSE
Top News
Home > Top News

Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr. Faces Life In Prison On Rape & Kidnapping Charges

The former tight end allegedly has multiple victims and is being charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy and burglary charges.

Leave a comment
NFL: NOV 22 Saints at Buccaneers

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Former tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. may face life behind bars after his recent arrest in San Diego on charges of rape and kidnapping, Yahoo Sports reports.

The allegations reportedly include multiple victims. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping with intent to rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of residential burglary and one count of indecent exposure, according to NBC.

Winslow was arrested last week in the San Diego neighborhood, Encinitas, after a woman called about an alleged burglary. The alleged victim took a photo of the car the suspect was driving and the description matched Winslow’s vehicle. He was held for five hours and then released on bail.

The former baller was set to be arraigned on Thursday for the burglary charges, before he was arrested again on on June 14th for the rape and kidnapping charges.

This isn’t the footballers first brush with trouble–he was arrested back in 2013 after being accused of masturbating in a New Jersey Target parking lot.

SOURCE: YAHOO SPORTS 

 

Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr. Faces Life In Prison On Rape & Kidnapping Charges was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellen Winslow Jr.

4 thoughts on “Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr. Faces Life In Prison On Rape & Kidnapping Charges

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close