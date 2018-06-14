It seems like just as quickly as the R&B group 702 rose to fame, not too long after their group disbanded.
TV One will explore the reasons behind the group’s demise in an upcoming Unsung episode. But before that airs, group member Kameelah “Meelah” Williams (pictured left) revealed a bit of what we can expect from the episode. “You know, you have 3 different personalities. You have sisters and one that’s not related (which would be me). You know there’s so many different dynamics,” she spilled.
The episode airs Sunday, 9/8c on TV One.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
4 thoughts on “Kameelah Williams Reveals Reasons Behind 702 Split”
I think 702 is an awesome group and I hope the group will get back together and continue to make great music.
Super and Easiest 0nl!nee Home opportunity for all. make 75 Dollars per hour and Make 6500 Dollars per month.All you just Need an Internet Connection and a Computer To Make Some Extra cash…U3…..>>>>
.. .★★★◕◡◕◕ ◡◕◕◡◕____BIG…..EARN….MONEY..___❥❥❥❥❥❥❥-</b
df
▬▬☛USA~JOB-START
And now, they’re not great or successful!! Imagine that!!! Narsassisism gets you nowhere, fast!!
It’s sad when women simply can’t get along just to be great and successful.