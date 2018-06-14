Kameelah Williams Reveals Reasons Behind 702 Split

| 06.14.18
It seems like just as quickly as the R&B group 702 rose to fame, not too long after their group disbanded.

TV One will explore the reasons behind the group’s demise in an upcoming Unsung episode. But before that airs, group member Kameelah “Meelah” Williams (pictured left) revealed a bit of what we can expect from the episode. “You know, you have 3 different personalities. You have sisters and one that’s not related (which would be me). You know there’s so many different dynamics,”  she spilled.

The episode airs Sunday, 9/8c on TV One.

4 thoughts on "Kameelah Williams Reveals Reasons Behind 702 Split

  1. Niecy Jones on said:

    I think 702 is an awesome group and I hope the group will get back together and continue to make great music.

