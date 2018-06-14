CLOSE
Willie Moore Jr. Show Video
Home > Willie Moore Jr. Show Video

Holy Grounds! Bryan Popin’s ‘Step in the Name’ vs. Charles Jenkins’ ‘Can’t Turn Back’

Leave a comment

This week’s match-up is between Bryan Popin and Charles Jenkins.

Listen to the songs! 

Make a choice! 

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Holy Grounds! Bryan Popin’s ‘Step in the Name’ vs. Charles Jenkins’ ‘Can’t Turn Back’

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

38 thoughts on “Holy Grounds! Bryan Popin’s ‘Step in the Name’ vs. Charles Jenkins’ ‘Can’t Turn Back’

  4. Mitch on said:

    I personally like the vibe BP is bringin. Charles song is good and I do like the old school church vibe, but I feel like it is just like his other song War. Am I wrong?

    Reply
  6. Terrell on said:

    I just watched Bryan Popin’s video to Step In The Name. I saw Jonathan McReynolds (whom I LOVE!), Mr. Brown, Meagan Good, Travis Greene, Jekalyn Carr… even saw Willie Moore Jr do his thing. This guy is fresh. Love his heart and his story. I want to support this dude!

    Reply
  18. Marcella Jones on said:

    Gotta go with Jenkins-Can’t Turn Back. These
    Crazy times require a strong Commitment to
    hang tough and not turn back. Can’t

    Reply
  21. Danny G on said:

    So why are we voting on 2 Kingdom gospel artists?????!!!!! Not sure I agree with this contest. Is it a music preference or artist preference????? Plus, both songs are so different. I don’t know. Just my 2 cents.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close