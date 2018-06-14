Holy Grounds! Bryan Popin’s ‘Step in the Name’ vs. Charles Jenkins’ ‘Can’t Turn Back’

This week’s match-up is between Bryan Popin and Charles Jenkins.
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
1. The Manns
2. Willie Moore with Evelyn Lozada and her daughter
3. Mary Mary and Willie
4. No Malice and Willie
5. Willie and Jennifer Williams
6. William Mcdowell
7. The Hairstons
8. Dr. Ian Smith with Willie Moore Jr.
9. The Walls Group stopped by!
10. Willie Moore with the "Growing up Hip-Hop" cast
11. Willie Moore with the Ron Carter Academy
12. Trina and Willie Moore
13. Dick Gregory and Willie Moore Jr.
14. Evander Holyfield and Willie Moore Jr.
15. The Hairston's and Willie Moore
16. Tim of Sweetie Pie's and Willie Moore Jr.
17. Willie Moore Jr. and the Hudson brothers
18. Tweet and Willie Moore Jr.
19. Kim Fields and Willie snap a photo!
20.
21. Willie and Kirk Franklin
22. Kirk and Willie battle in a test of who is taller!
23. Anita Wilson and Willie Moore Jr.
24. Marlon Jackson and Willie Moore Jr.
25. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Willie
26.
27. Geoffrey Golden and Willie
28. Marcus D. Wiley and Willie Moore Jr
29. Anthony Brown and Willie
30. Real Talk Kim and Willie Moore Jr.
31. Willie Moore Jr. and Anthony Brown
32. Lyfe Jennings and Willie Moore Jr.
33. Willie and Vashawn Mitchell
34. Aaron Cole and Willie Moore Jr.
35. Alex Faith, Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr.
36. Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr,
37. Virtue stops by the studio!
38. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons
39. Erica Campbell and Willie
40. Erica Campbell and Willie
41. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons
42. Demetria McKinney stops by.
43. Tamar Braxton and Willie
44. Bizzle and Willie snap a photo!
45. Jonathan McReynolds performs in studio!
46. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.
47. Egypt Sherrod
48. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.
49. Willie and Kandi!
50. Gail Devers
51. Kandi Burruss
52. Another snap of Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs
53. Willie and Kandi!
54. Willie Moore Jr. snaps a photo with his wife and son
55. Kandi Burruss
56. Willie with gospel singer Canton Jones
57. Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs
58. Willie Moore Jr. with his wife and sons Peyton and Princeton.
59. Marvin Sapp in studio with Willie Moore Jr.
60. Marvin Sapp and Willie Moore
61. Willie Moore and Pastor Charles Jenkins
62. Willie with Wess Morgan and Bishop Dale C. Bronner
38 thoughts on “Holy Grounds! Bryan Popin’s ‘Step in the Name’ vs. Charles Jenkins’ ‘Can’t Turn Back’”
I have to go with Charles Jenkins
I have to go with Charles Jenkins Can’t Turn Back
I personally like the vibe BP is bringin. Charles song is good and I do like the old school church vibe, but I feel like it is just like his other song War. Am I wrong?
brian poppins step
I just watched Bryan Popin’s video to Step In The Name. I saw Jonathan McReynolds (whom I LOVE!), Mr. Brown, Meagan Good, Travis Greene, Jekalyn Carr… even saw Willie Moore Jr do his thing. This guy is fresh. Love his heart and his story. I want to support this dude!
Charlessss Jenkins!!!!! Let’s Go Fellowship
LOVE Brian Poppins video!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I be poppin with Bryan Popin
Bryan Poppin is awesome
Step in the Name. greatsong
My dude Jenkins got this! Let’s gooooooooooooo
I’m STEPPING into my miracle
OK, I see you Charles! You raging war on this white boy LOLOLOLOL!
haha yeah sho nuff! jenk only got 88 votes his last holy grounds for grace… #humph
CJ all the way! Can’t turn back!!
Bryan Popin For sure! Step into you miracle❤❤
Jenkins new one sounds just like WAR! Is it the same song just different words??? LOL
Ummmm NO it is a different song… I think 🙂
Gotta go with Jenkins-Can’t Turn Back. These
Crazy times require a strong Commitment to
hang tough and not turn back. Can’t
Bryan Popin came to my church! I love his song I GoT OUT
Yo!!!! Just watched the video to Popin’s Step In The Name. Meagan Good is hot!!!
So why are we voting on 2 Kingdom gospel artists?????!!!!! Not sure I agree with this contest. Is it a music preference or artist preference????? Plus, both songs are so different. I don’t know. Just my 2 cents.
I just love Bryan Popin’s music. He seems legit and his music is dope!
CJ!!!!!! Bringin that old school church
POPPINS
step into your miracle is fiya
can’t turn back!
can’t stop listening to step into your miracle!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
neither
YUUUUUPPPPPPP IM STEPPIN INTO MY MIRACLE
step into your miracle
Bryan Poppin!!!!!!
popin all day
Bryon Poppins!!!
Popin all day!!!!!!!!!!
I’m steppin with my boy B Popin
love me some Bryan Poppin!!!!!