This is what happens when there are no Black people in the room: you create racist content that gets your company blasted on social media.
American Greetings had the foolish idea to create a card that read “Baby Daddy” — for Father’s Day. There is a Black couple on the cover and on the inside it says, “You’re a wonderful husband and father — and I’m so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father’s Day.” In addition, Target had the nerve to sell the card.
See below:
Obviously, there was outrage on social media at American Greetings and Target:
Target pulled the card from their stores, and American Greetings apologized. Their statement read, “This particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband — which the inside copy makes clear. However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values. We should do better in the future, and we will. We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from the shelves and apologize for any offense we’ve caused.”
Sounds like a weak apology. Taken out of context? The context is accurate, people on their creative team thought this would be a fabulous idea and they were ridiculously wrong.
Target also released a statement, saying, “We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target. We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores. We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”
47 thoughts on “American Greetings ‘Baby Daddy’ Card Causes An Uproar”
I believe that punk Mac daddy is actually that punk in the White house…a pathetic little manchild
Nubianmind, is that you as your avatar? If so, you are FINE AF!
LOL! Hold nothing back.
It’s like my fingers took on a mind of their own!
Another snowflake that resorts to name calling when presented with facts he doesn’t like. Get to steppin’ with your greasy Gerry curl self
He’s a white racist who trolls a black website pretending to be a black racist but too stupid to hide who he really is.
I got no problem with this card. Traditionally, Fathers Day has been an undervelebrated, if not confusing for kids, “holiday” amongst blacks, because the majority of our “families” are lacking a father, a real father. This card at least acknowledges us for what we are. I think the card would have sold well if left on the shelves. Afterall, those buying it are quite proud of the fact, and have coinded the term Baby Daddy. This is us Peeps, stop the faux outrage, pretending it’s not.
EVERY man that is a father is a Baby Daddy and EVERY woman that is a mother is a Baby Mama, however it is a negative term that few want to associate with, Black or White. It is funny that any term that SEEMS to denote negative connotations in the Black community is exploited widely!!!
Not every Baby Daddy is a father. In fact, few are. Reality is that 74% of black households are fatherless. Think about that. No other race comes close. Ask yourself why. This is us, we own this exclusively. Do something to change the root cause, but until you do, stop the faux outrage, ain’t nobody buying it, not even yourselves.
@TheDuke
Not all Blacks think derogatory
Exactly, but blacks are the only race where ALL people are judged by the actions of one or a few. The term Baby Daddy has been collectively applied to ALL black people. Even black people say “Well we say it, We use it!” “We make songs about it!” so we can’t get mad at white people. We give whites a pass to stereotype us not because we ALL embrace stereotypes but WE ASSUME that ALL blacks speak this way. What if they put Ho & Thug on a card featuring a black couple would it be okay because it’s in our music? Would we make the same argument “Well the rappers say it!” so we can’t get mad? Of course not.
Bottom line is, whether you want to admit it or not, we as a people MUST do better by one another. We should have zero tolerance for negativity within our communities and within our race. There should be no use of the N word, hos, B’s, baby mama/baby daddy…in fact, we should be outraged and downright ashamed at the disrespect many of us casually throw at one another. We cannot disrespect ourselves in the public and private forum and expect everyone else to respect us. It doesn’t work that way.
The actions of one or a few? Try 74%. That’s right, 74% of your Nubian Queens are baby mama’s and proud of it. Own it byotch because this is reality.
And that’s why in 20 years or sooner white racist like you will be the minority so you own that bitch!!!
Giving facts in this forum makes someone racist? Again, 6th grade logic, if you can’t effectively debae with someone, resort to the race card. Your mama taught you real well. Too bad Daddy wasn’t around. The demogra[hics in this country are changing because black women, NOT ALL, byt 3/4 of them, yes 3/4, open there legs for any dick that pays attention to them. So desperate for attention, just like you.
Bitch you aren’t anybody to debate! How in the hell do you have an intellectual debate with a WHITE f-ing racist who trolls a black website pretending to be black posting racist, sterotypes about black people & post under several different names to cosign your own bullshit. You’re far, far from intellectual..Lol! You proved that with your last comment. The mere fact that you would try & deceive anyone into believing that you’re black shows just how stupid you truly are. But keep trying racist.
Giving facts in this forum makes someone racist? Again, 6th grade logic
GTFOH! No being a white racist who post nothing but negativity about black people to confirm your racism makes you a racist. Believing that blacks are so stupid you can post as mac daddy & we’ll believe that you’re black & embrace, your racism stupidity makes you a racist. Thats real 6 grade logic.
Me thinks PT is a Baby Mama. Anyone suprised?
No, not really
Me thinks Mac Daddy is Guest1 cosigning his own bullshit again.
How can we be upset over this card when we, AA’s, coined the term Baby Daddy? The correct response is my child’s father or their daddy.
SMFH nothing more I can say
Therein lies the truth huf. Correct, nothing more to be said
Therein lies the truth huf.
Still posting as 2 different people cosigning your own stupidity…SMH
I’m done. I can’t even…
Real Talk . 74% of these hoochie mama’s with a kid out of wedlock. We own it.
I understand that black people use certain slang phrases among each other but so do whites. I bet they would never make a Redneck card or a Trailer Park card featuring a white couple on the front. I see white people refer to themselves as “red necks” all of the time and are proud of it. What about the white girls who were wearing the “Grab me by the pu**y” t-shits in support of trump.
This card is saying that ALL BLACK PEOPLE identify as Baby Daddy’s and Baby Mama’s and that’s not true.
No, actually it doesn’t. You’re displaying your 6th grade illogic again. We have a 74% baby mama/daddy rate. That is insane. But you don’t want to hear about root cause, because that would require hard work to address. Easier for you to point the finger elsewhere.
Every group has their “insider language,” monikers and codes that get used within the group/community. We have a right to maintain of distinctive cultural characteristics and terminology, whether or not we all agree with it, without being cooped and exploited. White folks do not have permission to capitalize on the idiosyncrasies of Black folk. Period.
They don’t need permission. No one has a patent on ignorant, disrespectful labels we put on ourselves. If we don’t want people to capitalize on our ignorance and disrespect of each other, then we need to stop being ignorant and disrespectful. It’s not rocket science.
A-hell-yes-men to that!!!!!!!!
TESTIFY gurl
Ouch, Phd lever smackdown on violet
Why get mad when we as blacks talk this way. We need to be careful how we speak this is were education comes in. So don’t get angry get educated that way the things we say cannot be used against us
I would agree except Target had a card for Mother’s Day with the words “Baby Mama” and No Picture!!!
Just a colorful background. So, Target knows the difference!! If they could do it for one why not the other?
We may have “coined” the term but we do not have to objectified by it.
Hypocrites!!
“My Baby Daddy” was a hit single by B-Rock and the Bizz from their debut album Porkin’ Beans & Wienes. Released in early 1997, “My Baby Daddy” became one of the year’s biggest hits and was top 10 hit for the group, reaching 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Less than two months after its release the single had sold 500,000 copies and earned a gold certification on May 28, 1997. Oh and if that isn’t enough – the show woman herself Fantasia released B-A-B-Y-M-A-M-A. This goes out to all my baby mamas.
The statement, “Another example of not having people of color on your creative team.” What? Where were the people of color when those songs were written and celebrated? I’ll tell you – throwing their hands in the air and shaking it like they just don’t care. So now it’s ghetto. I’m sure the crew at American Greetings and Target didn’t get that memo. Their creative people were in the halls giving high fives. Now they are saying, these “n” here!
All together- HYPOCRITES!!
Never heard the 1997 song, wouldn’t have co-signed on if I did.. Never ever liked howling can’t sing (wanna be Patti) Fantasia, hence, never ever like anything about “baby mama”. Always thought those monikers, baby daddy & baby mama were just plain ignorant. People need to grow up and stop adopting names identifying themsevles as misfits.
American Greetings didn’t coin that moniker just like “baby mama” we praised the musicians and their music that gave us those titles under age mothers and fathers ware it with pride so what is the problem now? meanwhile true tragedy goes unnoticed while sh!t like greeting cards gets talked about
https://www.yahoo.com/news/mom-killed-front-her-3-145708182.html?bcmt=1
We create degrading and stupid ass monikers for ourselves and then get mad when people label us with the very names we created. Hell, I didn’t even know it was a derogatory term. How could I? Look at tv shows. Court shows. Talk shows. Entertainers using profane and derogatory names for women and making millions because we buy that garbage. But then we get mad when someone calls us by the very same names that we go out and shake our asses to on the floor at the club. Give standing ovations to at concerts. If you don’t want to be disrespected, stop disrespecting yourself.
Everything you said may or may not be true. However, that still doesn’t give a responsible corporation a free pass to use questionable business practices. I for one, don’t use those types of terms, so you can’t be including me anyway. Not all Blacks think derogatory terms used today or acceptable.
Certainly not all, including me, however, you have to know that there are plenty of us who have and probably did snap this card up before it was discontinued. A thing can only be what it is.
Real Talk . 74% of these hoochie mama’s with a kid out of wedlock. We own it.
Truly! We throw the term baby daddy/baby mama around like it’s normal, we use the n word as a term of endearment, our men refer to us as b’s and hos-that’s all good when we disrespect ourselves, but let someone else join in- the false outrage begins! I say false outrage because too many of us stay in a state of perpetual outrage while they do absolutely nothing to change anything…it’s very simple…don’t cosign on disrespect we do to ourselves then we can hold others responsible for disrespecting us…and I guarantee there’s plenty of us who would buy this card.
This is what we mean by institutional racism,no white person in America would have bought this card.It was created for black people.They no they were going to get backlash,they didn,t care it was a joke to them,if we get backlash just apologize to the negroes.Black America you have no friends.
This is neither racist or a joke, it’s reality. 74% Of Black women are baby mama’s. Fact. This is us, own it byotch
Mac sissy don,t you want to go have sex with ur sister or maybe watch her and the dog having sex.You know you degenerate white devils love that kind of sh*t.