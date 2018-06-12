CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
Home > Little Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Richard Allen

Leave a comment

Bishop Richard Allen, the founder of the A.M.E. Church, was a hero to many and a bust erected in his honor in 1876 is thought to be first of its kind created by and for African-Americans. The monument was unveiled in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park during the Centennial International Exposition of 1876, the first official “World’s Fair.”

Allen was born into slavery on February 14, 1760, and though details of his place of birth have been heavily debated, some saying Delaware is his birth state. After hearing a white Methodist preacher rail against slavery, Allen converted to Methodism at 17, and was later able to buy his freedom for $2,000 to relocate to Philadelphia.

In 1799, Allen became the first Black ordained minister of the Methodist Episcopal Church, and in 1816, with the help of other Black Methodist churches, founded the African Methodist Episcopal church. Bishop Allen was a vocal opponent of slavery who inspired enslaved and free Black people who shared his passion to see all people free.

The bust of Allen was on display at the exposition but later ended up in the hands of Wilberforce University in Ohio into where it sat, neglected and in storage. In 2010, Wilberforce loaned the bust out for a ceremony marking Allen’s 250th birthday at the First District A.M.E. headquarters.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Richard Allen

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

A.M.E. Church , Black church leaders , Black leaders , Little Known Black History Fact , Richard Allen

2 thoughts on “Little Known Black History Fact: Richard Allen

  2. U on said:

    Instead of returning the bust back to the university in which the university may return it back to storage, why don’t the university donate the bust to the African museum in Washington DC whereas it can be on display for everyone to see instead of being discarded behind some storage bin on that campus

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close