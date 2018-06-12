Little Known Black History Fact: Richard Allen

Bishop Richard Allen, the founder of the A.M.E. Church, was a hero to many and a bust erected in his honor in 1876 is thought to be first of its kind created by and for African-Americans. The monument was unveiled in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park during the Centennial International Exposition of 1876, the first official “World’s Fair.”
Allen was born into slavery on February 14, 1760, and though details of his place of birth have been heavily debated, some saying Delaware is his birth state. After hearing a white Methodist preacher rail against slavery, Allen converted to Methodism at 17, and was later able to buy his freedom for $2,000 to relocate to Philadelphia.
In 1799, Allen became the first Black ordained minister of the Methodist Episcopal Church, and in 1816, with the help of other Black Methodist churches, founded the African Methodist Episcopal church. Bishop Allen was a vocal opponent of slavery who inspired enslaved and free Black people who shared his passion to see all people free.
The bust of Allen was on display at the exposition but later ended up in the hands of Wilberforce University in Ohio into where it sat, neglected and in storage. In 2010, Wilberforce loaned the bust out for a ceremony marking Allen’s 250th birthday at the First District A.M.E. headquarters.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
1. The Fultz quadruplets were the first surviving identical African-American quads.Source:JFK Library/Public Domain 1 of 10
2. The Muse Brothers2 of 10
3. Gerald Lawson3 of 10
4. Frederick Jones4 of 10
5. Fredi Washington5 of 10
6. Sarah Baartman6 of 10
7. Philippa Schuyler7 of 10
8. Leonard Nimoy8 of 10
9. The McKoy Twins9 of 10
10. Sarah Rector10 of 10
2 thoughts on “Little Known Black History Fact: Richard Allen”
This bust could replace some of the Confederate statues around the ciuntry
Instead of returning the bust back to the university in which the university may return it back to storage, why don’t the university donate the bust to the African museum in Washington DC whereas it can be on display for everyone to see instead of being discarded behind some storage bin on that campus