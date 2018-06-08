Meagan Good Reveals Eyebrow Implant Results

Actress Meagan Good previously shared her longtime love-hate relationship with her eyebrows.
Back in 2015, Good revealed on Facebook that she permanently damaged her ‘brows with too much primping and plucking done when she was a young.
“As some of you may know, eyebrows have long been a source of contention for me for over the last decade,” she wrote. “Not that I dont love mine, but in the late 90s-early 2000s – it was very popular for women to draw their eyebrows on as narrow as possible or in some cases tweeze them to the point of no return. I unfortunately fell victim to this trend, not being able to reverse it. After tweezing my brows, they got to a point where they didn’t grow back-at all. I was left to draw my brows with pencil & powder.”
She eventually took it one-step further by tattooing her ‘brows on.
“The area I grew up in, there were a lot of Spanish girls, and they used to shave their eyebrows off to draw them on,” she said. “When I started doing that, they didn’t grow back. So I had to tattoo them on.”
But the end results still left her wanting more. So late last year, Good decided to start the process of having an eyebrow transplant. She first shared the news back in October:
This picture was taken while I was in the process of getting the final shape drawn on for my #EyebrowTransplant 🙌🏾 at @DrJasonDiamond's office @ "The Diamond 💎Face Institute"! So excited to update you all on my results, as they grow in over the next 3 months!!! This is something I've always wanted 😭🙈 Eyebrows like a real little girl 😩😂. No, but seriously after destroying my eyebrows at age 19, I'm over the moon to share that there's hope ladies! You can have a brow full of hair even after not having hair there for years 🙏🏾. Results and before & after pictures soon to follow. Blessingz! Special thanks to my guy, eyebrow specialist Dr. Champagne 🍾. I'm soooo happy with the results thus far #Salute sir!
Would you get an eyebrow transplant?
2 thoughts on “Meagan Good Reveals Eyebrow Implant Results”
Only do what’s natural. Stop and appreciate what God has given you. You don’t want to wake up one day and you have damaged your face to no return. Continue with the pencil and no implants. Implants are never good no matter what part of your body their in. Self love is so important.
Ladies, ladies, ladies. This woman is beautiful- I wouldn’t marry her for the eyebrows. What are our beautiful women doing to themselves, and more importantly who are they doing it for? Love yourself!