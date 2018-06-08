Meagan Good Reveals Eyebrow Implant Results

Actress Meagan Good previously shared her longtime love-hate relationship with her eyebrows.

Back in 2015, Good revealed on Facebook that she permanently damaged her ‘brows with too much primping and plucking done when she was a young.

“As some of you may know, eyebrows have long been a source of contention for me for over the last decade,” she wrote. “Not that I dont love mine, but in the late 90s-early 2000s – it was very popular for women to draw their eyebrows on as narrow as possible or in some cases tweeze them to the point of no return. I unfortunately fell victim to this trend, not being able to reverse it. After tweezing my brows, they got to a point where they didn’t grow back-at all. I was left to draw my brows with pencil & powder.”

She eventually took it one-step further by tattooing her ‘brows on.

“The area I grew up in, there were a lot of Spanish girls, and they used to shave their eyebrows off to draw them on,” she said. “When I started doing that, they didn’t grow back. So I had to tattoo them on.”

But the end results still left her wanting more. So late last year, Good decided to start the process of having an eyebrow transplant. She first shared the news back in October:

Would you get an eyebrow transplant?