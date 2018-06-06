Veteran journalist April Ryan calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss her heated exchange with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she asked Huckabee, “Is the president aware that this is about police-involved shootings and not about disrespecting the flag?”
Watch the interaction below and listen to April’s take above.
18 thoughts on “April Ryan Defends Herself After She Grilled Press Secretary Over Trump’s NFL Stance”
Keep on grilling former college classmate (Morgan State Univ.), they can’t take the heat and you keep them on their toes!
Sarah “The Huck Big B” does noting by lie, lie, lie! And when she can’t answer a question she’s always say “I’ll have to refer you to “blank” for more information.
Explanation yes, apology, hell no. More power to Ms, Ryan. When is America going to wake up? Take off the blinders, sheeese.
April is stepping up her game in more ways than one. She is getting more press, so she is taking more time preparing herself and she looks great. Also, she is hitting “droopy faced Sanders” with hard hitting questions. Keep going April and don’t let that droopy faced hound dog throw you off her stinky scent.
Hard hitting question? Really Ted? Like Trumps options on the historical June 12 summit with North and South Korea. Maybe questions on the implications of the upcoming IG report on the FBI’s handling of the Clinton Email scandal. Or questions about the recently released positive economic indicators? Black unemployment? Alice Johnson’s release after 20 years of incarceration? Nope, Eagles players kneeling, so hard hitting and important to all Americans. C’mon bro, you’re smarter than that
Listen up Youngblood, if you don’t see the significance of her question YOU need to look in the mirror at an uninformed person.
There is absolutely zero significance to her question, only race baiting. The American people have made their stance clear on the issue. Did you have a look around NFL stadiums last season? Sorry bro-bro, I ain’t touching your Kool-Aid
Trump does not even know the words to the song just like most Americans do not know it but these clowns act like it is so important to stand for it. Have a seat (several).
Owned by Sarah again. MAGA
That’s what we’ve been saying #45 changed the narrative and put it on the flag and the anthem If people looked into the anthem in full; they wouldn’t sing it…….it’s all about police brutality that he doesn’t want to discuss that !. Who does he think he is kidding we are not all stupid.
Cockeyed sara never answer the question.Will shortbus 45 deai with race soldiers shooting unarmed black men,women,and children.
Sarah Huckabee is an ASSHOLE.
Huckabee is a PUPPET FOR CHUMP.
She is the one who can stand up at the podium and SPIN all the SHIT into GOLD.
She actually BELIEVES THE LIES SHE TELLS.
KUDO’s to April Ryan for checking this IGNORANT UGLY COW!!!!!!!!!!!
I watched the exchange on CNN. I admire April Ryan and I follow her. She is an intelligent woman, doing her job delving into murky waters to get at the truth. This puppet,Sarah, recited only what 45 wants her to say. She is rude and afraid to speak the truth then reverting to rudeness and sarcastic remarks.
All those white reporters I can just imagine what their thinking [ here we go again this stupid ghetto ass negro just made every black reporter look like uneducated project trash]
jhuf, Obviously you’re masquerading as an intelligent person, Ms. Ryan said exactly what needed to be said as she and other reporters with relevant issue questions have continuously been ignore by the lying, truly unpatriotic, unamerican, no standards having, racist, excuse making, dishonest on all fronts, unapologetic, dictatorial penisheads that currently in elected offices including the executive branch and top executive of this country…..and Ms. Ryan was correct by utilizing the necessary force to get her question in. Which still was evaded and not answered. This is a sad time for our country, except for the most prosperous. But, eventually the truth shall come to light!.
MJ obviously you are obviously masquerading as a free objective thinking black person rather than the plantation negro who’s been told by massua what to think and who to like,
I’ve seen white and black players kneeling (so what’s racist about it) it’s been stated fact how Trump feels about this issue, Mini-Me (Ryan) knows this yet she still chooses to rehash stated issues if you look closely you can even see the reporter in front of her shaking his head
The black Miss Piggy
Mac Daddy/jhuf, shut up. You are Trump supporter. You can not talk about a flea since you like Trump, let alone trying to judge someone classy like Ms. Ryan.