Revered as “The Queen of Gospel Music” Albertina Walker is a gospel industry staple and one of the foremothers of the industry that we love so dearly today.

A native of Chicago, Walker realized her love for gospel music at a young age when she began singing in the church choir. Her immense talent would soon garner the attention of gospel legend, Mahalia Jackson. While still just a teenager, Walker joined Jackson on the road. The two would become very close friends.

As an adult, Walker would go on to form The Caravans. The gospel supergroup that launched the careers of acclaimed artists like Dorothy Norwood, Shirley Caesar, and Rev. James Cleveland. In the 1960s, Walker left the group to focus on her solo career.

With a musical legacy spanning almost seven decades, Walker has been honored with numerous awards, including a Grammy and three Stellars.

“I’m Still Here”

“I Can Go to God in Prayer”

“The Best Is Yet to Come”

“Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around”

“Joy Will Come”

Black Music Month: Albertina Walker was originally published on praiserichmond.com