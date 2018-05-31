CLOSE
Jermaine Jackson’s Estranged Wife Wants $35k A Month In Spousal Support

Photo Credit: Laurent Koffel / PRPhotos.com

Well, “that day” has arrived for Jermaine Jackson. That day when his estranged ex realizes she has got nothing to lose and sets stuff in motion to get her $35k a month in spousal support.

According to TMZ, Halima Rashid filed new legal documents asking for $35,643 per month in spousal support. She claims it’s a decent amount since Jermaine’s income fluctuates between $50k and $500k per month, depending on which concerts he books and other business deals.

 

Photo Credit: Michele Marotta / PRPhotos.com

 

Rashid’s documents say her income is just $600 per month. Also, detailing she had to sell her cars to pay her bills. She says her primary job during their marriage was being by Jermaine’s side.

Additionally, she also says she’s has to pay for treatment on a neck injury she claims Jermaine caused during a 2015 domestic violence incident. Worth noting, Halima got arrested after that incident, not Jermaine.

Halima also says, in the docs, Jermaine’s banned her from the house they lived in together.

Halima filed for divorce in June 2016.

33 thoughts on “Jermaine Jackson’s Estranged Wife Wants $35k A Month In Spousal Support

  2. Karl Crosby on said:

    That interacial love. don’t last but so long.
    Blacks still think the white man love them.
    And are always running after whites giving all their money to them. Malcolm X said no one exploits the black man, for we exploit ourselves through our own ignorance.

    Reply
  3. head negro in charge on said:

    Now 35k a month.
    If she gets it
    JJ better be on
    That next
    Soul train cruise
    In January 2018.
    He’s gonna need
    The money. Lol

    Reply
  4. Sandy on said:

    I met Jermaine in the 80’s he was with 2 Asian women…being young us Black girls said hello…he threw his nose up at us and didnt even reply….kept walking
    Who he think he is…he is a nobody…
    Why do they treat their own women with such disrespect ….its disgraceful

    Reply
  9. Nia on said:

    Why do black don’t love black women? , It’s really a problem psychologically because the world says now they can; it’s call respect to your self! People don’t love black men those women!, They never will or those men! Black women are Beautiful!

    Reply
  10. Kendall Meeks on said:

    Absolutely Michael adopted three white children and it’s crazy they Keep saying he had kids, any fool knows them kids are not Michael’s adopted only. The young girl Paris don’t won’t anyone calling her by her nickname sit your little ass down you are a true Jackson

    Reply
  13. Phyllis on said:

    Why she not going after Randy too. Got kids by both brothers. Kids are brother/cousins. Her nasty ass needs a job. Mrs. Katherine Jackson had to have her evicted from the estate because she wouldn’t leave. Hot mess.

    Reply
    • prerog on said:

      You are referring to Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza {while she was dating his younger brother Randy, with whom she had a daughter and a son. Jermaine married Oaziaza in 1995, and their marriage lasted 2003. They had two sons. She is a real skank; dating one brother and having children with him and then marrying the other brother and having children with him. She is nasty. Randy was cheated on by her and I do not know what is wrong with Jermaine.

      Reply
  15. Ted Gravely on said:

    Hmmm, wonder why that marriage didn’t last. Now this man looks at that hard in the face woman, and would marry her over a beautiful black Woman. Idiot, but his choice. I hope she drag him for every penny. Some blacks are simpletons. If two black people can have strong beautiful babies, why wouldn’t you keep up that trend. I hope the judge gives her $100K.

    Reply
    • Passing Through! on said:

      Yep, just like Michael adopted 3 white children who more than likely will marry someone white and his milti-million dollars estate will be owned by the man. He fought against Sony music and called the owner the devil and has now given his money right back to the devil.

      Reply
  17. Passing Through!! on said:

    Another one who won’t touch or marry anything black, screwing your brothers leftovers of a slut ex-wife f**ing in the family so she can keep her foot in Jackson’s money pot. The fact she’s asking for $35,000 proves she just wanted your black fool ass money, I hope she gets it.

    Reply

