Well, “that day” has arrived for Jermaine Jackson. That day when his estranged ex realizes she has got nothing to lose and sets stuff in motion to get her $35k a month in spousal support.
According to TMZ, Halima Rashid filed new legal documents asking for $35,643 per month in spousal support. She claims it’s a decent amount since Jermaine’s income fluctuates between $50k and $500k per month, depending on which concerts he books and other business deals.
Rashid’s documents say her income is just $600 per month. Also, detailing she had to sell her cars to pay her bills. She says her primary job during their marriage was being by Jermaine’s side.
Additionally, she also says she’s has to pay for treatment on a neck injury she claims Jermaine caused during a 2015 domestic violence incident. Worth noting, Halima got arrested after that incident, not Jermaine.
Halima also says, in the docs, Jermaine’s banned her from the house they lived in together.
Halima filed for divorce in June 2016.
33 thoughts on “Jermaine Jackson’s Estranged Wife Wants $35k A Month In Spousal Support”
Yeah, black women are beautiful
That interacial love. don’t last but so long.
Blacks still think the white man love them.
And are always running after whites giving all their money to them. Malcolm X said no one exploits the black man, for we exploit ourselves through our own ignorance.
Now 35k a month.
If she gets it
JJ better be on
That next
Soul train cruise
In January 2018.
He’s gonna need
The money. Lol
I met Jermaine in the 80’s he was with 2 Asian women…being young us Black girls said hello…he threw his nose up at us and didnt even reply….kept walking
Who he think he is…he is a nobody…
Why do they treat their own women with such disrespect ….its disgraceful
Who drew his hair on? He needs to hire another painter.
You cra cra Kates
That’s what his ass gets. I don’t understand why he (they ) don’t like their own race???
Why! why!why! my brother keep giving your money away to the other race
How about this. Don’t give your money away to any race. Just keep it simple.
Yeah, he should be giving it away to black women
To her,go to work and get a JOB!
Why do black don’t love black women? , It’s really a problem psychologically because the world says now they can; it’s call respect to your self! People don’t love black men those women!, They never will or those men! Black women are Beautiful!
HUh??
Absolutely Michael adopted three white children and it’s crazy they Keep saying he had kids, any fool knows them kids are not Michael’s adopted only. The young girl Paris don’t won’t anyone calling her by her nickname sit your little ass down you are a true Jackson
I never refer to them as “Michael’s kids” I call them his adopted kids.
Jermaine is broke, just where does she think he will get it from.
People can marry who they choose but $35K a month? Does he even have that much?
Why she not going after Randy too. Got kids by both brothers. Kids are brother/cousins. Her nasty ass needs a job. Mrs. Katherine Jackson had to have her evicted from the estate because she wouldn’t leave. Hot mess.
You are referring to Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza {while she was dating his younger brother Randy, with whom she had a daughter and a son. Jermaine married Oaziaza in 1995, and their marriage lasted 2003. They had two sons. She is a real skank; dating one brother and having children with him and then marrying the other brother and having children with him. She is nasty. Randy was cheated on by her and I do not know what is wrong with Jermaine.
Imagine what a trifling black woman would be trying to take him for. No thanks
You’d be lucky if any woman showed any interest in your racist ass.
No thanks
Amen.
Hmmm, wonder why that marriage didn’t last. Now this man looks at that hard in the face woman, and would marry her over a beautiful black Woman. Idiot, but his choice. I hope she drag him for every penny. Some blacks are simpletons. If two black people can have strong beautiful babies, why wouldn’t you keep up that trend. I hope the judge gives her $100K.
Yep.
Yep, just like Michael adopted 3 white children who more than likely will marry someone white and his milti-million dollars estate will be owned by the man. He fought against Sony music and called the owner the devil and has now given his money right back to the devil.
Forget Halima, Jermaine need to divorce that Crayola-ass hairline!!!
LOL!!
Lol. That’s being generous. I was thinking shoe polish.
He looked better in his afro days.
Another one who won’t touch or marry anything black, screwing your brothers leftovers of a slut ex-wife f**ing in the family so she can keep her foot in Jackson’s money pot. The fact she’s asking for $35,000 proves she just wanted your black fool ass money, I hope she gets it.
Jermaine better re-unite with his bros and do some concerts to earn that alimony!!!!!!!!!!
He will perform with his brothers.