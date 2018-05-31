Jermaine Jackson’s Estranged Wife Wants $35k A Month In Spousal Support

Well, “that day” has arrived for Jermaine Jackson. That day when his estranged ex realizes she has got nothing to lose and sets stuff in motion to get her $35k a month in spousal support.

According to TMZ, Halima Rashid filed new legal documents asking for $35,643 per month in spousal support. She claims it’s a decent amount since Jermaine’s income fluctuates between $50k and $500k per month, depending on which concerts he books and other business deals.

Rashid’s documents say her income is just $600 per month. Also, detailing she had to sell her cars to pay her bills. She says her primary job during their marriage was being by Jermaine’s side.

Additionally, she also says she’s has to pay for treatment on a neck injury she claims Jermaine caused during a 2015 domestic violence incident. Worth noting, Halima got arrested after that incident, not Jermaine.

Halima also says, in the docs, Jermaine’s banned her from the house they lived in together.

Halima filed for divorce in June 2016.

