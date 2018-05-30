Meek Mill Just Got A Huge Blow To His Case

Meek Mill has been at war with the criminal justice system for years, but there is also another war — with Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley.

On November 6, Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation after a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017. The rapper had been on probation since he was 21 years old after being convicted on gun and drug charges. In April 2018, he told NBC’s Lester Holt about the probation, saying, “It was always a thought in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison.”

The judge is a Black woman who has been criticized for her handling of the case. The rapper has publicly said she has a vendetta against him.

It is alleged that Brinkley asked Mill for personal favors —she reportedly wanted him to make a song that included a shout out to her and wanted him to change managers to one she suggested.

In April, when he was still in jail, his mother made a public plea to Brinkley, crying, “I don’t even understand how he’s been on probation for that many years. It’s like he murdered somebody… He has to beg to see his son. What kind of woman does that? Is she a mother? Does she have a mother?”

Judge Brinkley has denied all allegations and hired a lawyer to defend herself.

Nonetheless, Meek asked for Brinkley to be removed from the case, and the request was denied.

According to ABC News, Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker asserts he does not have jurisdiction, saying, “We have a judge that wears the same robe that I wear, that has not recused herself and has not disqualified herself. I don’t have the jurisdiction to do that. It’s as simple as that.”

Mill would need to go to the state Supreme Court to get her removed.

One of Mills’ lawyers, Joe Tacopina, said he will file a motion, telling ABC News today, “Judge Tucker thoughtfully considered our application to reassign this case. While he ultimately ruled that he did not believe he had the authority to do so, we respectfully disagree and will immediately ask the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to reassign the case.”

Meek’s lawyers are arguing for a new trial because of proven police corruption in his case. However, with Brinkley as the judge who ruled to keep Meek in prison while awaiting trail (the ruling was overturned), the lawyers believe she will never decide in their favor.

