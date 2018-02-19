Official Rules Win Tom’s Tickets!

REACH MEDIA, INC THE TOM JOYNER MORNING SHOW®. PROMOTION: WIN TOM’S TICKETS

PRESENTED BY: DISNEY’S THE LION KING

1A. PROMOTIONAL CONCEPT. X Sweepstakes Contest Contest and Sweepstakes Listeners are encouraged to participate by logging on to BlackAmericaWeb.com and register to win a pair of Tom Joyner’s personal house seats tickets Disney’s Tony Award-Winning Musical The Lion King.

1B. PROMOTIONAL PERIOD. The Promotion shall begin at “Inception” (as further defined below) and ends at “End Time” (as further defined below) (the “Promotional Period”) unless otherwise extended or terminated by Administrator. Participants may enter the Promotion (see section 4) beginning on “Opening Day” (as further defined below).

Inception: 5am May 29, 2018 End Time: 5am June 12, 2018

1C. SPONSOR. Disney©

2. HOW TO ENTER PROMOTION.

X On-line

Participants enter the Promotion by logging onto the BlackAmericaWeb.com website; visiting the microsite; entering their contact information; acknowledging having read these Official Rules and agreeing to abide by the same; and answering the on-air question, if any.

3. SELECTION OF GRAND PRIZE WINNER(S).

Internet

“X” number of grand prize winners, as indicated below, will be randomly selected from all valid and correct entries. One (1) winner per market per show performance schedule during the PROMOTION

4. There are no secondary prizes.

5. Prize(s). Prizes for this promotion are provided by Reach Media, Inc. (“Prize Provider”), which will be the issuer of the IRS Form 1099s associated with the prizes. Total approximate retail value (“ARV”) of all promotional prizes is $280.00

5a. Grand Prize(s). “Description of Prize” A pair of tickets to Disney’s The Lion King (Awarded tickets are valid only for current market of North American Tour at time of winner’s selection, winner must reside within 50 miles of venue to accept prizing) Administrator is not responsible for travel to or from the Tour stop market or performance venue)

AVR of Prize $280.00

6. RULES. The General Promotion Rules (as posted from time-to-time on BlackAmericaWeb.com) are part of these Official Rules. Should the Detailed Promotion Rules conflict, the Detailed Promotion Rules shall prevail.

