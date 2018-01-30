Get Well Wednesday: How To Know When To Seek Help

Andrea Wise-Brown is a licensed psychotherapist and trained Hostage Negotiator. Her practice Intrinsic Motivation Counseling Services is based in Dallas, Texas. She earned her bachelors in Psychology/Psychiatric Rehabilitation at Kean University and her Masters in Education in Counseling at the University of North Texas.

Wise-Brown is a go-to expert for various news outlets and has consulted various police departments and Mental Health organizations. She has been featured on OWN Network, Sway in the Morning, Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell and other national media.

Wise-Brown is committed to creating an environment in which her clients feel comfortable and safe to explore their innermost thoughts, needs and emotions.

WHAT IS THE PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPACT OF THE PRESIDENTS ACTIONS?

The President has been very disrespectful, denigrating and dismissive in many of his comments about the people in our world. Many people feel hurt, isolated and disregarded. Many times when hurt people lack healthy coping and communication skills they feel the need to act out fueled by anger which may create other problems.

A LOT OF HAITIAN EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS ARE STILL SUFFERING PHYSICALLY AND EMOTIONALLY. HOW DO YOU FEEL DONALD TRUMP’S “SH*THOLE COUNTRIES” COMMENT ABOUT HAITI AND AFRICAN NATIONS MADE THEM FEEL?

The President disrespected Haiti, Haitian people and many others when he ignorantly made the racist comment that their country is a SH*THOLE country and that he does not want them here in the United States. He may have psychologically reinjured many of the Haitian survivors who were devastated by the tragedy and are suffering with the diagnosis of PTSD.

WHY DOES SEEKING PROFESSIONAL HELP FOR MENTAL ILLNESS ISSUES HAVE SUCH A STIGMA ATTACHED TO IT WITHIN THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY?

There is a stigma in the African American community that stereotypes people who are diagnosed with a Mental Illness as scary, uncontrollable, worthless, weak, demonic, etc. This stigma creates feelings of shame, blame, embarrassment, hopelessness which is why some African Americans are disinclined to seek treatment.

WHAT ARE SOME KEY SIGNS THAT LOVED ONES, CO-WORKERS AND FRIENDS MAY BE DEALING WITH DEPRESSION AND WHAT SHOULD WE DO TO HELP THEM?

Key signs to look for when assessing if a loved one or co-worker may need help with their mental health; Isolation, extreme changes in their behavior and or mood, missing days from work, disinterest in activities that they usually enjoy, strong feelings of anger, suicidal thoughts, strange thoughts and beliefs and a growing inability to cope with daily activities.

ARE THERE SOME CORE COPING TACTICS OR TIPS YOU SUGGEST FOR PEOPLE WHO MAY BE DEALING WITH DEPRESSION?

If you or someone that you know are experiencing symptoms of Depression seek therapy from a licensed psychotherapist in order to obtain an accurate diagnosis and treatment. Each treatment plan should be individualized. A treatment plan may or may not include; psychotherapy, coping skills, exercise, grounding, spirituality and/or medication. Early detection and effective interventions are the key to healing.

If they are exhibiting any of these symptoms refer them to local mental health services. Here are some resources:

You’re not alone. Confidential help is available for free.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Call 1-800-273-8255

SAMHSA’s National Helpline

1-800-662-HELP (4357)

1-800-487-4889 (TTY)

Free and confidential information in English and Spanish for individuals and family members facing substance abuse and mental health issues. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

