Lupita Nyong’o Is Gorgeous In Emerald Green At ‘Star Wars’ Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o SHUT IT DOWN on the red carpet at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere on Saturday night.

The Oscar winner is giving us some serious space galaxy chic in this sparkly emerald Halpern gown…and peep that slit!

She finished off her look with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Company jewels.

Here are a few other angles:

Girl…may the force be with you!

And of course, Twitter was here for the queen:

lupita nyong'o is slaying at #TheLastJedi premiere LOOK AT HER pic.twitter.com/o2uLUW9bJb — 🥀 (@blutjeans) December 10, 2017

can you believe lupita invented every single shade of green pic.twitter.com/ow190s2zu5 — lauren (@sansastcrk) December 10, 2017

Again. WHY IS THERE NO ROM COM STARRING LUPITA https://t.co/CkxlzkWUK5 — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) December 10, 2017

Word.

It’s not a secret that Lupita is having a great winter. Not only does her anticipated film The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, she’s also landed her fourth Vogue cover, serving up face on the January issue.

