Lupita Nyong’o Is Gorgeous In Emerald Green At ‘Star Wars’ Premiere

May the force be with the Oscar winner and 'Last Jedi' star!

Opening Ceremony & 'La Tete Haute' Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Gisela Schober / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o SHUT IT DOWN on the red carpet at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere on Saturday night.

The Oscar winner is giving us some serious space galaxy chic in this sparkly emerald Halpern gown…and peep that slit!

She finished off her look with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Company jewels.

Here are a few other angles:

 

Girl…may the force be with you!

And of course, Twitter was here for the queen:

Word.

It’s not a secret that Lupita is having a great winter. Not only does her anticipated film The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, she’s also landed her fourth Vogue cover, serving up face on the January issue.

 

Lupita Nyong’o Is Gorgeous In Emerald Green At ‘Star Wars’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

