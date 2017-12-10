Source: Gisela Schober / Getty
SHUT IT DOWN on the red carpet at the Lupita Nyong’o Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere on Saturday night.
The Oscar winner is giving us some serious space galaxy chic in this
sparkly emerald Halpern gown…and peep that slit!
She finished off her look with Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Company jewels.
Here are a few other angles:
Girl…may the force be with you!
And of course, Twitter was here for the queen:
Word.
It’s not a secret that Lupita is having a great winter. Not only does her anticipated film
The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, she’s also landed her fourth Vogue cover, serving up face on the January issue.
2 thoughts on “Lupita Nyong’o Is Gorgeous In Emerald Green At ‘Star Wars’ Premiere”
This woman is beautiful.
……lovin’ it