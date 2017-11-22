Solange Partners With Calvin Klein For New Ad Campaign

Calvin Klein has tapped Solange and several of her musical friends to star in a new advertising campaign.

Sporting a denim Trucker jacket and high-waisted jeans, the singer appears in one of the images with fellow musicians Dev Hynes, Kelela, Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek and Kindness’ Adam Bainbridge for the photo shoot.

The artists were handpicked by Solange to promote the idea of family and unity for the brand.

“Big love to @calvinklein , raf simons, and the whole Calvin team for this moment of celebrating my musical family, and for capturing us so authentically us,” Solange wrote in an Instagram post of the ad.

The singer, 31, wore the brand’s signature underwear in another image from the campaign.

(Photo Credit: Associated Press)

