Calvin Klein has tapped
Solange and several of her musical friends to star in a new advertising campaign.
Sporting a denim Trucker jacket and high-waisted jeans, the singer appears in one of the images with fellow musicians
Dev Hynes, Kelela, Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek and Kindness’ Adam Bainbridge for the photo shoot.
The artists were handpicked by Solange to promote the idea of family and unity for the brand.
“Big love to @calvinklein , raf simons, and the whole Calvin team for this moment of celebrating my musical family, and for capturing us so authentically us,” Solange wrote in an Instagram post of the ad.
The singer, 31, wore the brand’s signature underwear in another image from the campaign.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook . Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
(Photo Credit: Associated Press)
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
1 of 10
2. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
2 of 10
3. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
3 of 10
4. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
4 of 10
5. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
5 of 10
6. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
6 of 10
7. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
7 of 10
8. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
8 of 10
9. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
9 of 10
10. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
10 of 10
2 thoughts on “Solange Partners With Calvin Klein For New Ad Campaign”
…maybe he didn’t want her
because he couldnt get Bey 🤨